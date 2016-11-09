2016 El Paso General Election Results (unofficial)

Election Summary Report

2016 El Paso County General Election

Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races

*** Unofficial Final Results ***

Registered Voters 394400 – Cards Cast 321891 81.61 percent 11/9/2016

5:03:14 AM

Presidential Electors

Total Votes 317,979

Clinton / Kaine Democratic 105,807 33.27 percent

Trump / Pence Republican 176,506 55.51 percent

Castle / Bradley American Constitution 1,418 0.45 percent

Johnson / Weld Libertarian 1,9408 6.10 percent

Stein / Baraka Green 3,952 1.24 percent

Atwood / Huber Approval Voting 29 0.01percent

De La Fuente / Steinberg American Delta 111 0.03 percent

Hedges / Bayes Prohibition 19 0.01 percent

Hoefling / Schulin America’s 89 0.03 percent

Keniston / Taylor Veterans of America 712 0.22 percent

Kennedy / Hart Socialist Workers 38 0.01 percent

Kopitke / Sorenson Independent American 123 0.04 percent

Kotlikoff / Leamer Kotlikoff for President 49 0.02 percent

La Riva / Banks Socialism and Liberation 57 0.02 percent

Lyttle / Walsh Nonviolent Resistance/Pacifist 51 0.02 percent

Maldonado / Terranova Independent People 129 0.04 percent

Maturen / Munoz American Solidarity 94 0.03 percent

McMullin / Johnson Unaffiliated 4172 1.31 percent

Scott / Barnard Unaffiliated 86 0.03 percent

Silva / Silva Nutrition 79 0.02 percent

Smith / White Unaffiliated 311 0.10 percent

Soltysik / Walker Socialist USA 33 0.01 percent

Write-in Votes 4706 1.48 percent

United States Senator

Total Votes 311,599

Michael Bennet Democratic 111,550 35.80 percent

Darryl Glenn Republican 181,006 58.09 percent

Lily Tang Williams Libertarian 13,100 4.20 percent

Arn Menconi Green 3,045 0.98 percent

Bill Hammons Unity 1,294 0.42 percent

Dan Chapin Unaffiliated 919 0.29 percent

Paul Noel Fiorino Unaffiliated 307 0.10 percent

Write-in Votes 378 0.12 percent

Representative to the United States Congress – District 5

Total Votes 306,161

Misty Plowright Democratic 95,007 31.03 percent

Doug Lamborn Republican 189,070 61.76 percent

Mike McRedmond Libertarian 21,306 6.96 percent

Write-in Votes 778 0.25 percent

State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 5

Total Votes 291702

Jeffery L. Walker Sr. Democratic 96,237 32.99 percent

Steven Durham Republican 195,465 67.01 percent

Regent of the University of Colorado – At Large

Total Votes 287,755

Alice Madden Democratic 102,398 35.59 percent

Heidi Ganahl Republican 185,357 64.41 percent

State Senator – District 10

Total Votes 71,211

Mark Anthony Barrionuevo Democratic 24,021 33.73 percent

Owen Hill Republican 47,190 66.27 percent

State Senator – District 12

Total Votes 59,778

Bob Gardner Republican 45,169 75.56 percent

Manuel Quintel Libertarian 14,609 24.44 percent

State Representative – District 14

Total Votes 43,268

Dan Nordberg Republican 31,353 72.46 percent

Chris Walters Democratic 11,915 27.54 percent

State Representative – District 15

Total Votes 36,507

Dave Williams Republican 24,848 68.06 percent

Sharon Huff Democratic 11,659 31.94 percent

State Representative – District 16

Total Votes 35,935

Larry G. Liston Republican 25,864 71.97 percent

John C. Hjersman Libertarian 10,071 28.03 percent

State Representative – District 17

Total Votes 22626

Thomas “Tony” Exum Sr. Democratic 11,163 49.34 percent

Kit Roupe Republican 94,09 41.58 percent

Susan Quilleash Libertarian 2,054 9.08 percent

State Representative – District 18

Total Votes 38,999

Cameron Forth Republican 15,313 39.27 percent

Pete Lee Democratic 20,790 53.31 percent

Norman “Paotie” Dawson Libertarian 2,896 7.43 percent

State Representative – District 19

Total Votes 49,541

Paul Lundeen Republican 39,464 79.66 percent

Tom Reynolds Democratic 10,077 20.34 percent

State Representative – District 20

Total Votes 40,786

Terri Carver Republican 26,194 64.22 percent

Julia Endicott Democratic 12,231 29.99 percent

Judith Darcy Libertarian 2,361 5.79 percent

State Representative – District 21

Total Votes 24,590

Lois Landgraf Republican 16,946 68.91 percent

Michael Seebeck Libertarian 7,644 31.09 percent

District Attorney – 4th Judicial District

Total Votes 24,4588

Dan May Republican 24,4588 100 percent

County Commissioner District 2

Total Votes 50,620

Mark Waller Republican 50,620 100 percent

County Commissioner District 3

Total Votes 70,199

Electra Johnson Democratic 32,816 46.75 percent

Stan VanderWerf Republican 37,383 53.25 percent

County Commissioner District 4

Total Votes 40,770

Longinos Gonzalez Jr. Republican 25,340 62.15 percent

Liz Rosenbaum Democratic 15,430 37.85 percent

Amendment T: Regarding Involuntary Servitude as Punishment

Total Votes 296,907

YES 133,544 44.98 percent

NO 163,363 55.02 percent

Amendment U: Property Tax Exemption

Total Votes 287,685

YES 132,410 46.03 percent

NO 155,275 53.97 percent

Amendment 69: Tax Increase Universal Healthcare

Total Votes 301,684

YES 46,301 15.35 percent

NO 255,383 84.65 percent

Amendment 70: Increase Minimum Wage

Total Votes 308,620

YES 142,122 46.05 percent

NO 166,498 53.95 percent

Amendment 71: Increase Signature Threshold to Amend State Constitution

Total Votes 300,386

YES 195,850 65.20 percent

NO 104,536 34.80 percent

Amendment 72: Increase Tobacco Sales Taxes

Total Votes 308,885

YES 128,821 41.71 percent

NO 180,064 58.29 percent

Proposition 106: Assisted Suicide

Total Votes 307,237

YES 170,014 55.34 percent

NO 137,223 44.66 percent

Proposition 107: Implement Presidential Primary

Total Votes 301,671

YES 195,049 64.66 percent

NO 106,622 35.34 percent

Proposition 108: Open Primaries

Total Votes 296,821

YES 156,809 52.83 percent

NO 140,012 47.17 percent

El Paso County Question 1A: County Opt-out of Broadband Ban

Total Votes 290,196

YES 191,151 65.87 percent

NO 990,45 34.13 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 2A: Continue Sales Tax Rate

Total Votes 1,569

YES 863 55 percent

NO 706 45 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 2B: Marijuana Excise Tax

Total Votes 1,573

YES 816 51.88 percent

NO 757 48.12 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 2C: TABOR Override

Total Votes 1,545

YES 1,014 65.63 percent

NO 531 34.37 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 2D: Publish Ordinances Online

Total Votes 1,568

YES 914 58.29 percent

NO 654 41.71 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 300: Retail Marijuana Sales Tax

Total Votes 1,588

YES 867 54.60 percent

NO 721 45.40 percent

Town of Palmer Lake 301: Permit Retail Marijuana

Total Votes 1,602

YES 698 43.57 percent

NO 904 56.43 percent

Green Mountain Falls 2E: Lodging Tax

Total Votes 353

YES 139 39.38 percent

NO 214 60.62 percent

Green Mountain Falls 2F: City Opt-Out of Broadband Ban

Total Votes 338

YES 234 69.23 percent

NO 104 30.77 percent

Academy School District 20 3A: Bond Authorization

Total Votes 57,242

YES 34,135 59.63 percent

NO 23,107 40.37 percent

Falcon School District 49 3B: Mill Levy Retention

Total Votes 40,528

YES 26,242 64.75 percent

NO 14,286 35.25 percent

Colorado Springs School District 11 3C: Property Tax Override

Total Votes 107,697

YES 52,686 48.92 percent

NO 55,011 51.08 percent

Colorado Springs School District 11 3D: Bond Authorization

Total Votes 107407

YES 51,181 47.65 percent

NO 56,226 52.35 percent

Hanover School District 28 3E: Property Tax Increase

Total Votes 788

YES 298 37.82 percent

NO 490 62.18 percent

Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District 4A: Bond Authorization

Total Votes 1,042

YES 520 49.90 percent

NO 522 50.10 percent

Triview Metropolitan District 5A: TABOR Override

Total Votes 2,498

YES 1,495 59.85 percent

NO 1,003 40.15 percent

Paint Brush Hills Metropolitan District 5B: TABOR Override

Total Votes 1,357

YES 406 29.92 percent

NO 951 70.08 percent

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District 5C: TABOR Retention

Total Votes 2,198

YES 1,757 79.94 percent

NO 441 20.06 percent

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District 5D: TABOR Override

Total Votes 2,197

YES 1,570 71.46 percent

NO 627 28.54 percent

Colorado Supreme Court Justice – Hood

Total Votes 249,550

YES 169,549 67.94 percent

NO 80,001 32.06 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Ashby

Total Votes 247,809

YES 162,524 65.58 percent

NO 85,285 34.42 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Berger

Total Votes 246,093

YES 161,619 65.67 percent

NO 84,474 34.33 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Bernard

Total Votes 245,393

YES 152,156 62.01 percent

NO 93,237 37.99 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Dunn

Total Votes 245,729

YES 167,328 68.09 percent

NO 78,401 31.91 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Furman

Total Votes 245,303

YES 177,255 72.26 percent

NO 68,048 27.74 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Hawthorne

Total Votes 244,993

YES 172,556 70.43 percent

NO 72,437 29.57 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Jones

Total Votes 244,900

YES 144,243 58.90 percent

NO 100,657 41.10 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Navarro

Total Votes 245,515

YES 154,726 63.02 percent

NO 90,789 36.98 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Román

Total Votes 245,183

YES 174,123 71.02 percent

NO 71,060 28.98 percent

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Terry

Total Votes 243,929

YES 159,847 65.53 percent

NO 84,082 34.47 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Chittum

Total Votes 24,4710

YES 173,768 71.01 percent

NO 70,942 28.99 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Gilbert

Total Votes 244,308

YES 180,374 73.83 percent

NO 63,934 26.17 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Grohs

Total Votes 243,838

YES 157,873 64.75 percent

NO 85,965 35.25 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Martinez

Total Votes 244,859

YES 171,418 70.01 percent

NO 73,441 29.99 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Miller

Total Votes 244,080

YES 182,683 74.85 percent

NO 61,397 25.15 percent

District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Prudek

Total Votes 24,3470

YES 172,483 70.84 percent

NO 70,987 29.16 percent

County Court Judge – El Paso – Findorff

Total Votes 245,042

YES 181,668 74.14 percent

NO 63,374 25.86 percent

County Court Judge – El Paso – Hansen

Total Votes 245,078

YES 152,313 62.15 percent

NO 92,765 37.85 percent

County Court Judge – El Paso – Wilson

Total Votes 244,658

YES 148,565 60.72 percent

NO 96,093 39.28 percent

Data gathered from www.elpasoelections.com/2016General/Results/results.