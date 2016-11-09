2016 El Paso General Election Results (unofficial)

Election Summary Report
2016 El Paso County General Election
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
*** Unofficial Final Results ***
Registered Voters 394400 – Cards Cast 321891 81.61 percent 11/9/2016
5:03:14 AM
Presidential Electors
Total Votes 317,979
Clinton / Kaine Democratic 105,807 33.27 percent
Trump / Pence Republican 176,506 55.51 percent
Castle / Bradley American Constitution 1,418 0.45 percent
Johnson / Weld Libertarian 1,9408 6.10 percent
Stein / Baraka Green 3,952 1.24 percent
Atwood / Huber Approval Voting 29 0.01percent
De La Fuente / Steinberg American Delta 111 0.03 percent
Hedges / Bayes Prohibition 19 0.01 percent
Hoefling / Schulin America’s 89 0.03 percent
Keniston / Taylor Veterans of America 712 0.22 percent
Kennedy / Hart Socialist Workers 38 0.01 percent
Kopitke / Sorenson Independent American 123 0.04 percent
Kotlikoff / Leamer Kotlikoff for President 49 0.02 percent
La Riva / Banks Socialism and Liberation 57 0.02 percent
Lyttle / Walsh Nonviolent Resistance/Pacifist 51 0.02 percent
Maldonado / Terranova Independent People 129 0.04 percent
Maturen / Munoz American Solidarity 94 0.03 percent
McMullin / Johnson Unaffiliated 4172 1.31 percent
Scott / Barnard Unaffiliated 86 0.03 percent
Silva / Silva Nutrition 79 0.02 percent
Smith / White Unaffiliated 311 0.10 percent
Soltysik / Walker Socialist USA 33 0.01 percent
Write-in Votes 4706 1.48 percent
United States Senator
Total Votes 311,599
Michael Bennet Democratic 111,550 35.80 percent
Darryl Glenn Republican 181,006 58.09 percent
Lily Tang Williams Libertarian 13,100 4.20 percent
Arn Menconi Green 3,045 0.98 percent
Bill Hammons Unity 1,294 0.42 percent
Dan Chapin Unaffiliated 919 0.29 percent
Paul Noel Fiorino Unaffiliated 307 0.10 percent
Write-in Votes 378 0.12 percent
Representative to the United States Congress – District 5
Total Votes 306,161
Misty Plowright Democratic 95,007 31.03 percent
Doug Lamborn Republican 189,070 61.76 percent
Mike McRedmond Libertarian 21,306 6.96 percent
Write-in Votes 778 0.25 percent
State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 5
Total Votes 291702
Jeffery L. Walker Sr. Democratic 96,237 32.99 percent
Steven Durham Republican 195,465 67.01 percent
Regent of the University of Colorado – At Large
Total Votes 287,755
Alice Madden Democratic 102,398 35.59 percent
Heidi Ganahl Republican 185,357 64.41 percent
State Senator – District 10
Total Votes 71,211
Mark Anthony Barrionuevo Democratic 24,021 33.73 percent
Owen Hill Republican 47,190 66.27 percent
State Senator – District 12
Total Votes 59,778
Bob Gardner Republican 45,169 75.56 percent
Manuel Quintel Libertarian 14,609 24.44 percent
State Representative – District 14
Total Votes 43,268
Dan Nordberg Republican 31,353 72.46 percent
Chris Walters Democratic 11,915 27.54 percent
State Representative – District 15
Total Votes 36,507
Dave Williams Republican 24,848 68.06 percent
Sharon Huff Democratic 11,659 31.94 percent
State Representative – District 16
Total Votes 35,935
Larry G. Liston Republican 25,864 71.97 percent
John C. Hjersman Libertarian 10,071 28.03 percent
State Representative – District 17
Total Votes 22626
Thomas “Tony” Exum Sr. Democratic 11,163 49.34 percent
Kit Roupe Republican 94,09 41.58 percent
Susan Quilleash Libertarian 2,054 9.08 percent
State Representative – District 18
Total Votes 38,999
Cameron Forth Republican 15,313 39.27 percent
Pete Lee Democratic 20,790 53.31 percent
Norman “Paotie” Dawson Libertarian 2,896 7.43 percent
State Representative – District 19
Total Votes 49,541
Paul Lundeen Republican 39,464 79.66 percent
Tom Reynolds Democratic 10,077 20.34 percent
State Representative – District 20
Total Votes 40,786
Terri Carver Republican 26,194 64.22 percent
Julia Endicott Democratic 12,231 29.99 percent
Judith Darcy Libertarian 2,361 5.79 percent
State Representative – District 21
Total Votes 24,590
Lois Landgraf Republican 16,946 68.91 percent
Michael Seebeck Libertarian 7,644 31.09 percent
District Attorney – 4th Judicial District
Total Votes 24,4588
Dan May Republican 24,4588 100 percent
County Commissioner District 2
Total Votes 50,620
Mark Waller Republican 50,620 100 percent
County Commissioner District 3
Total Votes 70,199
Electra Johnson Democratic 32,816 46.75 percent
Stan VanderWerf Republican 37,383 53.25 percent
County Commissioner District 4
Total Votes 40,770
Longinos Gonzalez Jr. Republican 25,340 62.15 percent
Liz Rosenbaum Democratic 15,430 37.85 percent
Amendment T: Regarding Involuntary Servitude as Punishment
Total Votes 296,907
YES 133,544 44.98 percent
NO 163,363 55.02 percent
Amendment U: Property Tax Exemption
Total Votes 287,685
YES 132,410 46.03 percent
NO 155,275 53.97 percent
Amendment 69: Tax Increase Universal Healthcare
Total Votes 301,684
YES 46,301 15.35 percent
NO 255,383 84.65 percent
Amendment 70: Increase Minimum Wage
Total Votes 308,620
YES 142,122 46.05 percent
NO 166,498 53.95 percent
Amendment 71: Increase Signature Threshold to Amend State Constitution
Total Votes 300,386
YES 195,850 65.20 percent
NO 104,536 34.80 percent
Amendment 72: Increase Tobacco Sales Taxes
Total Votes 308,885
YES 128,821 41.71 percent
NO 180,064 58.29 percent
Proposition 106: Assisted Suicide
Total Votes 307,237
YES 170,014 55.34 percent
NO 137,223 44.66 percent
Proposition 107: Implement Presidential Primary
Total Votes 301,671
YES 195,049 64.66 percent
NO 106,622 35.34 percent
Proposition 108: Open Primaries
Total Votes 296,821
YES 156,809 52.83 percent
NO 140,012 47.17 percent
El Paso County Question 1A: County Opt-out of Broadband Ban
Total Votes 290,196
YES 191,151 65.87 percent
NO 990,45 34.13 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 2A: Continue Sales Tax Rate
Total Votes 1,569
YES 863 55 percent
NO 706 45 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 2B: Marijuana Excise Tax
Total Votes 1,573
YES 816 51.88 percent
NO 757 48.12 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 2C: TABOR Override
Total Votes 1,545
YES 1,014 65.63 percent
NO 531 34.37 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 2D: Publish Ordinances Online
Total Votes 1,568
YES 914 58.29 percent
NO 654 41.71 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 300: Retail Marijuana Sales Tax
Total Votes 1,588
YES 867 54.60 percent
NO 721 45.40 percent
Town of Palmer Lake 301: Permit Retail Marijuana
Total Votes 1,602
YES 698 43.57 percent
NO 904 56.43 percent
Green Mountain Falls 2E: Lodging Tax
Total Votes 353
YES 139 39.38 percent
NO 214 60.62 percent
Green Mountain Falls 2F: City Opt-Out of Broadband Ban
Total Votes 338
YES 234 69.23 percent
NO 104 30.77 percent
Academy School District 20 3A: Bond Authorization
Total Votes 57,242
YES 34,135 59.63 percent
NO 23,107 40.37 percent
Falcon School District 49 3B: Mill Levy Retention
Total Votes 40,528
YES 26,242 64.75 percent
NO 14,286 35.25 percent
Colorado Springs School District 11 3C: Property Tax Override
Total Votes 107,697
YES 52,686 48.92 percent
NO 55,011 51.08 percent
Colorado Springs School District 11 3D: Bond Authorization
Total Votes 107407
YES 51,181 47.65 percent
NO 56,226 52.35 percent
Hanover School District 28 3E: Property Tax Increase
Total Votes 788
YES 298 37.82 percent
NO 490 62.18 percent
Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District 4A: Bond Authorization
Total Votes 1,042
YES 520 49.90 percent
NO 522 50.10 percent
Triview Metropolitan District 5A: TABOR Override
Total Votes 2,498
YES 1,495 59.85 percent
NO 1,003 40.15 percent
Paint Brush Hills Metropolitan District 5B: TABOR Override
Total Votes 1,357
YES 406 29.92 percent
NO 951 70.08 percent
Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District 5C: TABOR Retention
Total Votes 2,198
YES 1,757 79.94 percent
NO 441 20.06 percent
Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District 5D: TABOR Override
Total Votes 2,197
YES 1,570 71.46 percent
NO 627 28.54 percent
Colorado Supreme Court Justice – Hood
Total Votes 249,550
YES 169,549 67.94 percent
NO 80,001 32.06 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Ashby
Total Votes 247,809
YES 162,524 65.58 percent
NO 85,285 34.42 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Berger
Total Votes 246,093
YES 161,619 65.67 percent
NO 84,474 34.33 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Bernard
Total Votes 245,393
YES 152,156 62.01 percent
NO 93,237 37.99 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Dunn
Total Votes 245,729
YES 167,328 68.09 percent
NO 78,401 31.91 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Furman
Total Votes 245,303
YES 177,255 72.26 percent
NO 68,048 27.74 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Hawthorne
Total Votes 244,993
YES 172,556 70.43 percent
NO 72,437 29.57 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Jones
Total Votes 244,900
YES 144,243 58.90 percent
NO 100,657 41.10 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Navarro
Total Votes 245,515
YES 154,726 63.02 percent
NO 90,789 36.98 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Román
Total Votes 245,183
YES 174,123 71.02 percent
NO 71,060 28.98 percent
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge – Terry
Total Votes 243,929
YES 159,847 65.53 percent
NO 84,082 34.47 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Chittum
Total Votes 24,4710
YES 173,768 71.01 percent
NO 70,942 28.99 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Gilbert
Total Votes 244,308
YES 180,374 73.83 percent
NO 63,934 26.17 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Grohs
Total Votes 243,838
YES 157,873 64.75 percent
NO 85,965 35.25 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Martinez
Total Votes 244,859
YES 171,418 70.01 percent
NO 73,441 29.99 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Miller
Total Votes 244,080
YES 182,683 74.85 percent
NO 61,397 25.15 percent
District Court Judge – 4th Judicial District – Prudek
Total Votes 24,3470
YES 172,483 70.84 percent
NO 70,987 29.16 percent
County Court Judge – El Paso – Findorff
Total Votes 245,042
YES 181,668 74.14 percent
NO 63,374 25.86 percent
County Court Judge – El Paso – Hansen
Total Votes 245,078
YES 152,313 62.15 percent
NO 92,765 37.85 percent
County Court Judge – El Paso – Wilson
Total Votes 244,658
YES 148,565 60.72 percent
NO 96,093 39.28 percent
Data gathered from www.elpasoelections.com/2016General/Results/results.