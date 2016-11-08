RBA award nominees include local businessman

Local businessman Kevin O’Neil has been nominated as one of the Regional Business Alliance’s “Business Citizens of the Year,” according to a news release.

O’Neil is CEO of the Colorado Springs-based O’Neil Group Company as well as the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation. The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Broadmoor, according to the release.

“Kevin is a positive force for change in this community,”said Ingrid Richter, executive director of Catalyst Campus. “His vision and personal financial backing to launch Catalyst Campus has jumpstarted the technology and DoD industries in the Pikes Peak region. Kevin strives to make downtown a priority and create a culture in Colorado Springs that will keep future generations engaged in our community for decades to come.”

A native of Colorado Springs, O’Neil has been active in the local business community since starting his first company in 1982. Via his O’Neil Group, he has acquired a diverse portfolio of holdings that include businesses specializing in lighting, contracting, graphic design, real estate, construction, aerospace engineering, consulting and software development.

He also has actively engaged partnerships throughout the community, including one with UCCS (to which he has contributed $50,000 in scholarship funds), the school from which he graduated cum laude in 1989

“O’Neil remains passionate about engaging local students in the engineering field and encouraging them to stay in Colorado Springs to take advantage of local opportunities for education and training,” according to the release.

His company officially opened the Catalyst Campus earlier this year in southeast Colorado Springs. The development is focused on the development of local businesses and economic growth in the city.

Through Catalyst Campus, O’Neil maintains public-private partnerships with Comcast, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the Southern Colorado Technology Alliance and the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Alliance.

O’Neil currently serves on the board of directors of the Regional Business Alliance, as well as its Military Affairs Council.

Other nominees for the Business Citizens of the Year awards include: