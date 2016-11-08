Daily News

El Paso County: ‘What to Expect on Election Day’

By
Posted on

electionIn a news release Monday, El Paso County officials outlined “What to Expect on Election Day,” including guidelines for voters planning to cast their ballots today:

  • All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m.
  • Voters should only use drop boxes — not the postal service — to return ballots.
  • There are 25 Voter Service and Polling Centers in El Paso County that will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. today.
  • There are 15 additional ballot drop box locations available throughout the county that are also open until 7 p.m.
  • The list of polling places and ballot drop box locations is available at epcvotes.com.
