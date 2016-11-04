Dirnberger dishes up nutrition at D-11

Nathan Dirnberger is not yet 30, but he has already acquired wisdom from some of life’s hardest lessons.

Dirnberger has been the executive chef for Colorado School District 11 for just more than two years, but his road to feeding the children of the city’s largest school district has been anything but smooth.

Dirnberger spoke with the Business Journal this week about food, but also about finding a focus, heartbreak and never giving up on a dream.

Are you from Colorado Springs?

I was born in Arvada, and I moved to Colorado Springs when I was 4 years old. I went to school in District 11. But when I was 13, I started working at a gourmet food store, Par Avion. I dropped out of high school pretty much right after that. I wasn’t really even in high school yet, but I didn’t go when it started.

How did you get the job?

My sister worked there, and I hated school growing up. I love it now, but hated it then.

One Christmas they needed help washing dishes and I helped out. … It was just very different from school. It wasn’t something I expected to like, but I did and it allowed me to refocus on school when I got older.

When I was 16, I was a manager at Par Avion. I’d sort of been adopted by the owners, and they taught me about cheeses and balsamic vinegars and charcuteries and oils. I can name olives like crazy. It was a whole knowledge of foods. They also taught me work ethic and the value of working hard.

It was after that I got my first restaurant job at Blue Star. I fell in love with the kitchen, but ended up getting fired for making some immature mistakes. I partied too much one night. All the managers were at a retreat and I was supposed to open the kitchen, but didn’t show up on time.

It was the best lesson of my life because it got me back into school. I didn’t want to let someone else control my fate. I also didn’t want to make a stupid mistake like that again. I went to Sand Creek and got my diploma. … I did night classes and regular school — twice as many hours as a regular high school student, and did four years of high school in two years.

What happened next?

Some instructors from Pikes Peak Community College came out to Sand Creek before I graduated. I learned about their culinary program and enrolled in it.

A few months before I graduated high school my sister committed suicide. When that happened, I promised myself I wouldn’t give up on my dreams. I knew when I graduated, I wanted to go to school somewhere.

That happened the December before I graduated, and the semester at Pikes Peak didn’t start until fall, but I was showing up during the summer to learn, mostly because I was pretty depressed, and I didn’t want to sit at home. I just started showing up. An instructor was working on a wedding cake and that was the first thing I learned to do.

How did you end up at District 11?

Well, through my college career I’d worked really hard. I was able to build some relationships. Because of that I was able to apprentice under some of the best chefs in the community. … My first job out of culinary school was as executive chef at Nosh. … I spent two years as executive chef for the service company for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. … I almost went to L.A. to be executive chef for the zoo there. … Then I wanted to join the Air Force, but was rejected because of an astigmatism. … I saw the position for chef here at the district on LinkedIn and applied for it. I went through a lengthy interview process and was fortunate to be picked. I’ve been here for two years and a few months now.

What does your position entail?

I do food service for all our locations, including contract sites — 65 sites total. We serve about 20,000 meals a day, and I supervise a staff of about 350.

I do everything from putting turkeys in the oven at 3 in the morning to human resource paperwork to sitting with committees with the state. I work with the School Nutrition Association and with the American Culinary Federation. I’m president and CEO of the local chapter of the ACF.

What attracted you to this position?

The same time I interviewed here, I had an interview with The Broadmoor [hotel] at the Penrose Room. I got to cook for Broadmoor chefs at the chefs’ table. It was one of the coolest moments of my life. But I knew school food service was very challenging, and it needed people who were willing to step outside the normal chef world and move things along.

What we do really matters. I came into this knowing there were challenges, but we’ve worked with chefs across the state to make our food better.

How has school lunch changed?

We’re self-operated and don’t use a contract company. We’ve focused on doing what’s right for kids versus what’s right for the bottom line, which can be challenging with our government funding. But we don’t want to serve junk food, hydrogenated oils, artificial dyes -— things not good for learning and the mind.

I work a lot with the district’s dietitian and make sure we meet component requirements and nutrition standards and balance that with making it taste and look good. … Things have improved a lot even since I was in high school. Hopefully, 10 years from now, we’ll see restaurant-quality food in every school.

What advice would you give your younger self?

The same advice I gave Sabin Middle Schoolers [last month]. You have to fight for your future. You have to put forth the effort to change things, and you are capable of changing things. You can make decisions that will influence the outcome of your life.

The advice I would give my past self is try and find the positive in any situation. Don’t look at what you don’t like about school or work. Find the positive. … Believe there’s greatness inside of you. Don’t give up. When I lost my sister, she’d given up on her dreams. … I feel like so many people don’t live to their potential because they’re afraid of failure. It’s OK to fail, but keep striving for what you want and you’ll get there.