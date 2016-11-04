Are you confusing your customers?

It’s interesting to hear stories of what customers experience when they first engage a company.

Sometimes, they go to a business website and find it slick, up-to-date and offering just what they need. But a phone call to the company leaves customers with a feeling that the business is a one-man show, and the guy answering the phone can’t describe what the company does.

Or a CEO meets someone at a networking event that seems really on top of things. They meet the person several more times and decide to hire them only to discover their customer service skills are poor. Maybe a customer orders something online for an unbelievably low price, and they can’t figure out how to assemble it. They call the company, receive excellent help and get the item assembled in no time.

What’s the common thread in all three scenarios? Something unexpected happens. Sometimes it’s a pleasant surprise for customers — and sometimes not. I had a boss who once that told me my main goal was to make sure there were no surprises. This was important to her because surprises — even good ones, if they are big enough — can negatively impact your reputation and your perceived reliability.

The examples illustrate business-alignment problems. In the first, the marketing (website) is out of alignment with sales (the person answering the phone). In the second example, marketing is out of alignment with delivery. And in the third, the customer service is out of alignment with pricing.

Let’s take a look at several categories of customer engagement that businesses generally fit into: low-cost, mid-level, the high-end and extremely high-end. Which one are you? Are all areas of your business aligned?

The low-cost provider is a company that provides its products and services at the lowest price in the market. The customer has limited choices (times for appointments, kinds of merchandise), with limited or no customer service. Customers might have to wait, and service is often automated or impersonal. Companies like these make money through the sheer number of transactions and by leveraging that volume to get supplies at a lower price. There is fierce competition.

Mid-level providers charge reasonable rates, have more selection and higher quality service or products for customers. Customer service is available, but you might have to wait for it. Companies make money via a combination of volume sales and pricing. There is plenty of competition.

High-end providers charge clients more and their service is good, personal and friendly — but not customized. Clients can make special requests and businesses often comply. These businesses make money by charging more for their products to fewer customers. There is generally less competition and a higher level of differentiation.

Extremely high-end or “boutique” businesses charge their customers based on customized service that is exceptional. They develop a personal relationship with each client. These businesses make money by charging more to very few customers; they typically have very little direct competition and the businesses are unique and typically smaller.

Once you’ve determined where your business fits, look at all the aspects of your company.

Are they all operating in this same category? Is it possible your company is confusing or surprising customers? Pretend to be a customer and walk through the process of engaging your company. You may find some things that surprise you. What things need to be changed?

Take a look. You’ll be glad you did.

Steve Drury is a business advisory board host, business coach and strategist as well as the president and owner of The Alternative Board based in Colorado Springs. He can be reached at [email protected]