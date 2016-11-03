Survey reveals Springs water bill highest in the state last year

Water is an extremely precious commodity in Colorado Springs, a fact confirmed in a recent survey.

According to data released by consumer rights group Food and Water Watch, residential customers of Colorado Springs’ community water system paid the highest for water in 2015 of Colorado’s 13 largest community water systems.

Texas-based startup LawnStarter reviewed the data last month, revealing the average residential bill in Colorado Springs was $469.73 for 60,000 gallons of water, with Centennial [outside Denver] residents paying the lowest at $183 annually. The city of Aurora came in second and Greeley third.

Colorado Springs’ bill was 56 percent higher than the state average of $301.41 and 39 percent higher than the national average of $337.60 annually in 2015, according to LawnStarter’s review.

Steve Berry, a spokesman for Colorado Springs Utilities, told LawnStarter a key reason for higher costs is because Colorado Springs is not near a main water source.

As the area continually copes with population growth, drought and wildfires, water continues to be one of Colorado Springs’ greatest challenges, according to CSU.

Last year the water system served more than 470,000 people in and around Colorado Springs with annual water use totaling nearly 21.9 billion gallons, or about 46,600 gallons per person, according to the review.

Phase one of the Southern Delivery System project was completed this year, to supply water from the Pueblo Reservoir to Colorado Springs and communities of Pueblo West, Fountain and Security. About 50 miles of underground water pipeline was installed, costing $825 million.

“Given how far much of Colorado Springs’ water has to travel to get to customers, it is not surprising that the water bills there are the highest among the 13 largest community water systems in the state,” said John Egan, editor in chief at LawnStarter. “Water customers in Colorado Springs can take some solace in the fact that their bills aren’t as high as they are in places like Flint, Mich., and Bellevue, Wash., where annual residential water bills exceeded $800 in 2015.”

To read the full review visit: lawnstarter.com/denver-co-lawn-care/highest-water-bills-colorado