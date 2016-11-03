Peak Military Care Network launches veteran program

Peak Military Care Network has launched a new program, V.I.E.W. — Veterans Information and Education Workshops — and added new partner agencies, all as a result of a three-year, $800,000 grant from United Health Foundation, received earlier this year.

The V.I.E.W. program is a free workshop focusing on affordable housing for veterans. This program will continue in 2017, focusing on various topics that are relevant to transitioning military members and veterans’ needs. Hosted by the Peak Military Care Network, the workshop will take place at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA (see below).

“This UHF grant has really been transformational for us,” said Kate Hatten, executive director of Peak Military Care Network. “We’ve spent a lot of time building and planning for the infrastructure we want to build to increase our community’s capacity to meet our military and veteran needs. Our biggest challenge has been spreading the word and getting the information out about what Peak Military Care Network and all of our partner agencies provide, so people get access to resources before they’re in crisis.

“It’s helped us conduct more outreach and provide more programming about key topics that will help inform and educate veterans about our services,” Hatten added. “We’ve been able to talk to more veterans and family members face to face. We can stay with people longer and follow up and make sure they’re getting the services they need, long-term, so they’re not in crisis again.”

So far this year, Peak Military Care Network has added five partner agencies to its network of 35 service providers, who assist service members, veterans and families.

The organization also streamlined web services and updated its strategic position and brand identity, according to a news release. This grant has allowed the organization to hire three staff members to provide navigation, coordination and outreach to better meet the needs of its partner agencies and better assist the military and veteran community.

Also, improvements have been made to the Pikes Peak region’s Network of Care web-based service directory to help streamline access to resources. The Network of Care site is coordinated by PMCN and includes an online service directory for hundreds of agencies in the region, which can be searched for by topic, such as housing, transportation, emergency services, insurance and families.

Individuals can now connect to PMCN directly through the Network of Care to obtain personal assistance from PMCN’s navigation team.

With an increased staff and capabilities, the Peak Military Care Network has been able to participate in more than 70 outreach events — connecting with more than 2,700 service members, veterans and families this year, as of September 2016 — to help ensure individuals and families are aware of resources and able to access them.

Peak Military Care Network assesses individual and family needs and then follows up to ensure that consumers have been able to connect with the services they need and have successful transitions. PMCN also collects data to track individual outcomes and program outcomes to identify the collective impact of the region and help ensure that the community works in partnership with military and VA resources to meet needs.

“We are grateful this grant has enabled us to hire employees and add five new partner agencies to our network of service providers,” said Executive Director of Peak Military Care Network Kate Hatten in the news release. “This adds breadth and depth to our network and our ability to assist service members, veterans and their families. We’ve been able to do more outreach, more training, and provide more navigational support to our military and veteran community.”

In addition a new PMCN website is slated for completion by the end of this year.

V.I.E.W. – FIRST WORKSHOP

The inaugural V.I.E.W. workshop will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, at Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

The topic will be housing, and includes: How to find housing that is affordable; what are the obstacles people run into when looking for affordable housing; steps to overcome these obstacles; and how to seek assistance in advance of transition or retirement.

RSVP: http://bit.ly/2dRM4nA

Questions? Email Tammi Tiefel: [email protected]

