Photo Galleries

Business Wake: Peak Startup service at Epicentral

By
Posted on
BusinessWake 6
  • BusinessWake 2
  • BusinessWake 7
  • BusinessWake 1
  • BusinessWake 6
  • BusinessWake 4
  • BusinessWake 3
  • BusinessWake 5
  • BusinessWake 2
  • BusinessWake 7
  • BusinessWake 1
  • BusinessWake 6
  • BusinessWake 4
  • BusinessWake 3
  • BusinessWake 5
BusinessWake 5

Colorado Springs entrepreneur Chug Sides reads a poem during the wake.

BusinessWake 1

Toddi Norum, an entrepreneur and Peak Startup board member, delivers opening statements.

BusinessWake 4

Local entrepreneur Connor McCormick talks about his failed company Narrativ.

BusinessWake 3

Norum delivers closing remarks.

BusinessWake 7

A table in remembrance of those business that have passed on.

BusinessWake 2

Epicentral Coworking owner Lisa Tessarowicz delivers a eulogy for her company’s failed Ivywild venture.

BusinessWake 6

A local serial entrepreneur talks about the pros and woes of startups.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top