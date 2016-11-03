Business Wake: Peak Startup service at Epicentral

Colorado Springs entrepreneur Chug Sides reads a poem during the wake.
Toddi Norum, an entrepreneur and Peak Startup board member, delivers opening statements.
Local entrepreneur Connor McCormick talks about his failed company Narrativ.
Norum delivers closing remarks.
A table in remembrance of those business that have passed on.
Epicentral Coworking owner Lisa Tessarowicz delivers a eulogy for her company’s failed Ivywild venture.
A local serial entrepreneur talks about the pros and woes of startups.