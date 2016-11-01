City crews pave 215 miles of road during 2016 work season

Colorado Springs officials announced Oct. 31 that city crews had successfully paved 215 lane miles of road during this year’s “paving season.”

The project was the first in a series that is being funded by a five-year, .62-cent city sales tax, which was approved by voters last November via Ballot Issue 2C.

Revenue from the 2C sales tax (only to be used for roadway repairs within city limits) reached $31.3 million as of Sept. 30 and also funded:

the replacement of 90,740 linear feet of curb and gutter;

the replacement of 161,310 square feet of sidewalk;

the installation of 218 new pedestrian ramps;

the retrofitting of 237 previously existing pedestrian ramps; and

the placement of more than 156,288 metric tons of asphalt.

“Thanks to Colorado Springs voters, crews have made significant headway on concrete work and paving efforts this summer and our streets are beginning to show signs of positive change,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the news release. “The additional paving funded through 2C also allowed for our Public Works Department to dedicate other resources towards much needed maintenance on many of our roads that will help them to maintain their quality longer.”

As of Sept. 30, the city reports having spent $25.1 million of the $31.3 million raised to support the projects. All funds remaining at the end of 2016 are to be used for 2C projects in 2017, according to the release.