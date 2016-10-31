National Cyber Center takes shape

In the past month, the National Cybersecurity Center has solidified its plans — hiring a new CEO, developing a logo and preparing for its first event at The Broadmoor to educate elected officials about cybersecurity.

But as CEO Ed Rios told city and business leaders during a community update Oct. 20, while staff will most likely move into the center’s permanent home at 3650 N. Nevada Ave. next summer, the nonprofit still needs more data, partners, subject matter experts and donations to maintain its current progress.

“There is a lot of expectation and the problem is: We’re a startup,” Rios said. “We need your help in identifying resources. We’re trying to pull together different entities, for-profit and nonprofit, to bring immediate and viable capability to the NCC.”

Initial capability for the NCC will start Tuesday, Nov. 1. Other progress requires a business plan for the center’s three pillars: the Cyber Institute, Rapid Response Center and the Cyber Research, Education and Training Center. Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is helping the NCC develop its plans.

So far, the NCC has raised nearly $25.9 million from government and private sector donations and grants.

It received $7.8 million from the Colorado Legislature to renovate the former TRW building to house the NCC; $6 million from Congress through UCCS to train Army reservists; $300,000 from philanthropic charitable organizations; $215,000 from private individuals; $35,000 from corporate entities; and $11 million from in-kind contributions, including the UCCS facility. In addition, they’ve requested $550,000 in grants.

Through the winter, JE Dunn Construction will continue renovations at UCCS’s 135,000- square-foot facility, restoring plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and removing asbestos.

“But the nearly $8 million doesn’t include any build out, [it’s] just for renovations,” Rios said.

NEXT STEPS

To develop capabilities for training, education and research, the NCC is seeking experienced cyber experts and companies in government and the private sector to collaborate — not compete with, said UCCS faculty member Ed Anderson, who served as NCC interim director until earlier this month.

“We intend to be a collaborative organization and are very specific and sensitive to that,” he said.

“We want to make sure public and private partners are a part of the solution.”

Since March, the NCC board of directors and staff have been building the foundation for the organization, speaking to hundreds of professionals and local, state, federal and private organizations to understand the scope of cybersecurity and gaps needing to be addressed.

“We’ve made an aggressive effort to learn what’s going on,” Anderson said.

The Cyber Institute is the most established partner; 50 governors from across the country, as well as state legislatures and county commissioners have been invited to the center’s debut event Nov. 13-15.

“These are leaders responsible for making decisions on key resources and policy, and they don’t know enough about cybersecurity,” Anderson said. “During that time we’ll also be interviewing three board candidates.”

The Rapid Response Center will serve as a 911 center for smaller companies that experience an attack or breach; it will be staffed by volunteers, leading experts in information technology, software and cybersecurity.

“Generally, Fortune 500 companies have all of the resources available to either have their own cybersecurity capability or resources to bring in experts to help if they have a problem,” Anderson said. “The ones who don’t have that capability are the unfortunate 50,000 small- to medium-sized businesses and that is the gap that’s not being adequately addressed. Our intent is to address that issue and work together.”

CHANGING CYBER

Cybersecurity is cultural, generational and always changing, said Rios, and those characteristics will be considered as part of the NCC’s Cyber Research, Education and Training Center.

“We tend to think of cybersecurity in terms of computer engineering, software engineering and computer science, and those are all necessary things,” he said. “But let’s take it a step further and think about including higher education programs in cyber anthropology, sociology and cyber economics, those types of consequences that happen as a result of cyber around the nation.”

And every generation has its own perspective of cyber, Rios said.

“I don’t think most or anybody else my age thinks of cyber the same way as my nieces who are both under 10, and already coding concepts with toys,” he said. “I think all of us need to have a better cognizance of what cyber needs and what cybersecurity could mean to you, and we need people who can help us with that.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the city has potential to be a leader in cyber, with its critical military missions and 105 cybersecurity firms.

“We’re not the only ones trying to get in this business and take advantage of the capabilities we have here,” Suthers said. “We’ve reached a point where we’ve started to make an incredible amount of progress.”