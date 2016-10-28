Shoe salon offers unconventional footwear

When customers enter Alex Laszar’s downtown shoe salon, they notice immediately that there’s no shortage of variety amid the 5,000 styles of boots, flats and heels that range from size 5 to 16.

From pin-up and bridal heels to costume and gothic boots, Podiatryst Shoe Salon offers fast fashion footwear allowing shoppers to have their own identity, Laszar said.

“I’ve always had a flavor for more unusual stuff,” he said. “I’m not Walmart or Dillard’s — I’m more unique and specialized, and my shop is for people who are stylish and wanting to show themselves as an individual.”

The business buys shoes from Pleaser USA Inc., a wholesale company that sells more than 4,000 shoe styles in nearly 70 countries.

Because Laszar can purchase pairs individually, he introduces new styles in the store through shoe samples.

“If I had 10 pairs of the same shoe in stock, you would see 10 girls in town wearing them,” he said. “If I don’t have the shoe a customer wants in stock, I place orders every week and they typically arrive within five to six days.”

UNIQUE AND INEXPENSIVE

The business also carries replica designer shoes, allowing customers to look fashionable for a reasonable price, Laszar said.

“Not everyone has $800 to spend on a pair of heels,” he said. “I follow a lot of runway shows to focus my buy, offering current styles that people are going to see in a magazine and on celebrities.”

Most of the business’ shoes are non-leather and vegan, with a pair of classic pumps starting at $35.

Laszar said he carries plus-size shoes for people with large and wide feet because they’re not an easy find.

“There is a young girl who has been shopping here since I first opened and was getting ready for a school dance,” he said. “She wears a size 14 and is 18 years old — where else is she going to buy shoes?”

The shop sells local jewelry, sunglasses, lingerie and even stun guns for self-defense.

About 95 percent of his customers are women, Laszar said.

“You can’t run in a pair of 6-inch heels and certainty not in the 10-inch heels I sell,” he said. “I want to give people a sense of confidence and self-assurance so when they put on high-heels, they don’t have to worry about someone coming after them. A stun gun is safer than a firearm or pepper spray because they come with an activation strap that deactivates if someone pulls it away from you.”

BIRTH OF THE BUSINESS

After living in cities including San Diego, San Francisco and New York and working for companies such as Saks Fifth Avenue and selling luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Laszar said he grew tired of the fast-paced lifestyle and returned to Colorado Springs with a vision to start his own company.

Laszar said initially he planned to sell vintage, modern home furnishings, but changed his mind when he discovered there wasn’t a market for it here.

“One person will buy a lamp and not buy another for 15 to 20 years,” he said. “But when I started doing research on shoes, I found that women on average buy about five pairs a year.”

To get his business off the ground, Laszar opened a line of credit at his bank and began selling shoes from home, transforming his living area into a showroom and hosting parties.

When the parties outgrew his house, he moved into a storefront in Old Colorado City in April 2014. He sold shoes in the area for more than a year.

“Location is everything, and it wasn’t a good fit,” Laszar said. “Old Colorado City is very seasonal, and I decided if I was going to survive I would have to move.”

At the beginning of 2016, Podiatryst moved into a unit on Tejon Street, and now business is up about 40 percent from last year.

Two shoe stores neighbor Podiatryst Shoe Salon, but Laszar said they’re more complementary than competition.

“I play well off of Zeezo’s because a lot of entertainers buy props from there,” he said. “I strive not to have what other stores do because there is no reason to cannibalize others’ business.”

The store is open seven days a week. Laszar said he’ll remain its only employee until revenue increases and he finds focused and experienced employees.

“I’d rather be paying myself than somebody who doesn’t have the dedication that I do,” he said. “I do plan to bring on some help during the holidays — I figure being downtown it will be busier.”

If business continues to increase, Laszar said he’d like to move into a bigger space.

Customers range from working women, young girls and female body builders to burlesque performers and drag queens.

But Laszar says the shop is neither an adult shop nor an orthopedic store.

“There’s nothing wrong with someone who wants to wear fun and sexy shoes,” he said “Most women who come in just love shoes — the shoes don’t dictate your actions; you’re responsible for your own actions.”

