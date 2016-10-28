Reports: ‘local recovery taking hold’

Two Colorado-based real estate firms reported earlier this month that the Colorado Springs commercial market continued its recovery through the third quarter of 2016.

Denver-based real estate company Transwestern and Colorado Springs-based real estate company Turner Commercial Research each published reports earlier this month on the state of the commercial real estate market in Colorado Springs.

Each of the third-quarter reports seemed to paint an optimistic picture of the commercial market as a barometer of an increasingly strong local economy.

“Historically, Colorado Springs lags behind national recoveries; however, it appears that we are seeing a local recovery taking hold,” according to Turner Commercial Research’s “Commercial Availability Report.”

“The Colorado Springs area is finally entering a period of sustainable recovery and growth.”

The following numbers are from the Transwestern report and compare third-quarter findings to data from the second quarter of 2016:

Retail

rental rates are up $11.95

direct vacancy rates are down 5.22 percent

year-to-date absorption is at 378,739 square feet

Industrial

rental rates are up $6.36

direct vacancy rate are up 9.2 percent

year-to-date absorption is at 58,282 square feet

Office

rental rates are down $16.70

direct vacancy rates were down 11.71 percent

year-to-date absorption was at 142,060 square feet

The Transwestern report attributed this growth to declining local unemployment rates, job growth, increases in median household income and home price, as well as a generally stronger economy.

Here is a sector-by-sector recap of commercial property sales for the first three quarters of 2016: