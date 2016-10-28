Political forces led Wayne Williams to state office

As a boy growing up in Virginia’s storied Shenandoah Valley, Wayne Williams developed a love and fascination for politics that would inform the trajectory of his professional life — although a career in law would come first.

After graduating from law school in 1989, Williams “fell in love” with Colorado Springs and was hired to work in employment law for a local firm in 1992. Williams continued to become increasingly political after moving to Colorado. He served as chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, two terms as El Paso County commissioner and became the El Paso County clerk and recorder in 2010. Williams, Colorado’s secretary of state since being elected in 2014, spoke to the Business Journal this week about the evolution of his political career and handling the state’s electoral process.

Were you always interested in politics?

I was interested in politics from a very early age. My first political memory is from the 1972 election when I was 11. I first got actively involved in 1978 after I moved to Front Royal, Warren County, Va. The Democrats ruled there for a century, and they were not forward-thinking. In fact, they had shut down the Warren County public schools rather than integrating — there was no graduating class of 1959 from Warren County High School. They were still in control in 1978 and after 100 years of one-party rule, our county was hurting.

As a junior in high school, I organized about 70 of my friends to work the polls on election day and we stood outside every single polling place in November of 1979, passing out literature and urging folks to vote for the Republican candidates. Our efforts paid off, and the Republican candidates were elected. And most of us still weren’t even old enough to vote.

What has the evolution of your career looked like?

I volunteered in the community and the Republican Party for 24 years before I ever ran for office. In 1994 Mayor Bob Isaac appointed me to the board of the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, and Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace reappointed me. I served in community organizations such as the Pikes Peak Community Action Agency and the Boy Scouts, and in 1997 I was elected to chair the El Paso County Republican Party. I added election law to my legal practice and in 2000 I was hired to represent El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Pat Kelly.

I planned to run for the state legislature in an open seat in 2002, but redistricting eliminated the seat. At that point a number of folks asked me to run for county commissioner. I researched the position and the issues facing the county, and chose to run and was elected. During my two terms as commissioner, I concentrated on transportation and land use, but I continued to be active in election issues. I was selected to serve as the liaison to the clerk and recorder. In 2010 I ran for clerk and recorder and was honored to be elected for the position.

Did you ever imagine you’d end up in state government?

As a kid in Virginia I didn’t even know there were elected secretaries of state. I did think about the possibility of legislative office at the state or federal levels, but as time went on I wanted to concentrate on areas in which I could effect change and found myself drawn to executive positions.

What have been a your most significant challenges?

Driving I-25 to Denver on a daily basis. The state’s personnel system limits our ability to quickly fill positions.

What is your favorite part of your job?

My real joy is getting things done. I don’t drive to Denver to do nothing. Whether it’s working to add to online offerings (like texting “CO” to “2VOTE” for voter registration or becoming the first state in the nation to allow online access to all business certificates like certificates of good standing) or making improvements to legislation (even though folks said you couldn’t get bills through a divided legislature, we passed eight of our 11 bills), providing common sense solutions to Coloradans is what drives me. I love visiting with the county clerks and our staff about how to make improvements and with Coloradans about the issues they face.

What do you like about living in Colorado?

I love our weather and the way it’s sunny during the day and cool at night. The absence of pesky bugs is great too. Coloradans are really friendly, and we do a better job in Colorado of working with folks with whom we disagree.

What is work for you like right now as the state is gearing up for the election?

Life is pretty crazy. I didn’t run for state office until the last of our four children had left the home. I’m usually on the road by 6 a.m. and often home after 7 p.m.

How does handling the electoral process for the state differ from handling it for El Paso County?

As a local clerk and recorder, I had much more hands-on control and knowledge. I could easily see what the great staff I had was doing. Now I’m more dependent on others to follow through, including the 64 county clerks and their staff, my staff and the rest of state government who provide support.

What advice would you give to voters right now?

Your vote’s critical — I oversaw three elections in El Paso County that were decided by a single vote. There are a lot of races and issues on the ballot — it’s not just a presidential election. Some of these will affect our state more than any one office.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Colorado’s new voting system that I adopted provides enhanced security and efficiency, including paper ballots for in-person voting. Colorado’s processes ensure that our votes are accurately counted.