Fitzgerald’s Wobbly Olive: A successful dare

Who opens a restaurant on a dare? Sean Fitzgerald can answer that one.

After a disappointing night out, Fitzgerald, 35, was running down a laundry list of complaints about the restaurant they’d just left, when his wife dared him to open his own.

Forty days later, he signed a lease — and The Wobbly Olive is thriving three years after that dare. It’s the first in a string of boutique bars and restaurants the couple plans to open around Colorado Springs, and the latest in a series of off-the-wall twists Fitzgerald’s career has taken.

Vacuum cleaner salesman, electrician, construction company owner, oil and gas company owner — Fitzgerald has done it all. He talked to the Business Journal about taking risks, falling in love with restaurants, and launching their next venture.

What made you move from Denver to the Springs?

I was 18 years old and I was a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman. The money was fantastic and the company was moving their office to Colorado Springs. They offered to move us down, and I said yeah I’ll take that — then I hated the company three months into it. So I became an electrician. [That company] was hiring people with five years’ experience, so I said, “How about you hire me for one week and you’ll see one thing — I don’t have any bad habits because I don’t have any experience, so you can teach me how you want things to be done. If you don’t think I’m worth it after a week, fire me, and I’ll donate the money to any charity you want.” So they took a chance and hired me.

What did you do next?

I started a construction company finishing basements for people. … I’m 21 years old making more money than I knew what to do with. For their winter bonus my guys wanted me to take them to this club, and there were a couple of guys there literally throwing around money. I find out they work for an oil and gas company raising venture capital. I thought that sounded fun, so I started applying, and I kept talking to these guys, and they finally hired me after a year. This was a commission only position selling oil and gas, so I sold the construction company and used that money and my savings to make it over the hump. I moved up to associate vice president of the company — Heartland Energy — and then I started my own company doing the same thing. That was The Adroit Group.

How did The Wobbly Olive start?

My wife and I went to a restaurant up north and we had a bad night. They were just not on their game. And I [complained] the whole way through. Now, I’d never waited a table; I’d never served a drink; I don’t know what I’m doing. My wife has 15 years’ experience in restaurants — her mother owned restaurants when she was a kid, so she grew up in restaurants. She said, ‘Well if you’re so good, why don’t you go start a restaurant?’ And I said, ‘Well, maybe I will.’ A few weeks later I noticed that Nawlins, the restaurant that was here before, lost their liquor license. I called Nor’wood and told them [Nawlins] was going to go out of business and I wanted to sign a lease. They said, ‘Personally guarantee the lease for five years, we’ll put you in.’ They said, ‘What’s your concept?’ ‘I don’t know, I don’t have a concept.’ ‘What’s the name of it?’ ‘I don’t have a name either — I don’t know what I’m doing, but my wife dared me to open a restaurant so I’m going to.’ I signed the lease, came home and said, ‘I own a restaurant now.’

Do you have a history of taking up crazy dares?

Not that crazy, not that big, not personally guaranteed for five years and a half-million dollars — but yeah, I’m not opposed to taking a risk. The worst thing that can happen is I just fail, and I learn something new. That’s how I view things. I’ve failed more than I’ve won anyway, I feel like that’s life.

What was your idea for this place?

My whole idea was I wanted a place I could come drink at, and I wanted to prove [my wife] wrong. I did a Google search of bars in this ZIP code and I noticed there’s 10 million sports bars and a bunch of corporate places — where’s the gap in the market? I realized it was women 28 to 45 that were making their own money. That’s my market. Once I decided the market, I needed the name. I was in my hot tub, drunk, and I was Googling gastropubs in London and there were two across the street from each other, The Wobbly Monk and The Tilted Olive, and I smashed the names together.

Did it help that you did not have a specific vision?

Absolutely. Business owners have their vision and they’re so emotionally attached to it. I didn’t have a concept; I had a location. What’s going to fit this location and be profitable?

That’s like [the way we approached] The Collective [the new neighborhood bar and kitchen the Fitzgeralds are opening this year]. I found this location two years ago … and we walked into it not having an idea of what we were going to do. I did another Google search and found there was not a single bar within two and a half miles. We pulled up the demographics and within the 2-mile bubble of our location there’s 81,000 residents. What makes sense here? It needs to be a neighborhood bar. An Irish pub but not an Irish pub — the heart behind an Irish pub. We wanted “Everyone’s welcome, come as you are.”

How did you transition from oil and gas to the restaurant business?

About a month after opening, somebody called in and nobody could cover their shift [at the bar] and I said I’ll do it. Just give me a recipe book, and I’ll make it up as I go. It was during the day and it was slow, so I didn’t get destroyed. I fell in love with it that day.

I started reading, watching the videos, self-teaching. Because I had all the tools now, I’d come in early in the morning, watch a video, then copy that. Then I started twisting it, playing with it, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I didn’t want to do anything else. Literally it was in my dreams. … We were treating this like a big corporate restaurant but we were lacking heart. So I came on full-time and my wife and I, working together, were able to start making money and making our guests happy.

What’s down the track?

[We want] a location downtown. We love downtown … but it’s slim pickings and what is available so far isn’t right for us. The Wobbly Olive is structured with the idea of being able to franchise or expand upon it. Past that, we want to continue opening up these very niche, small boutique locations. … There are so many ideas for cool bars.

Is your wife enjoying this?

Man, she hated it at first. ‘You never even asked me if we were going to do this, you just did this and put it in my lap.’ Now she loves it. She loves our employees. I love our employees — they make us better, they challenge us in every way. I trust these people. They understand our vision and they’re conscious of what we’re trying to accomplish. Our employees come first and when your employees care, the guest will be treated well. That’s how I give our guests the best service possible, by treating our employees well first. I think it’s working.