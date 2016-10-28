Craft beer facing challenges in coming years

By

Colorado craft beer grew up and became a powerhouse industry when it broke the $1 billion mark in 2015. The state’s suds have seen explosive growth during the past five years, and nowhere has that growth been more pronounced than along the Front Range.

Northern Colorado, and especially Denver, has led the craft-brewing charge as of late. As proof, Colorado’s capital was ranked No. 2 this month by Travelocity as one of America’s “Best Beer Destinations” for a large metro area. Colorado Springs ranked fifth. Of the top 12 small and large cities ranked, one quarter occupy space along or near Interstate 25.

But despite that growth (or perhaps because of it), the next several years may test the bubble’s strength thanks to new state laws, 12-figure mergers and the growing appetite of Big Beer.

CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON?

When compared to its northern counterparts, the Colorado Springs craft beer market is growing much more slowly, but still steadily. The Denver metro area easily boasts 10 times the distributing breweries of Colorado Springs, which is about to welcome only its fourth in Fieldhouse Brewing Company, beginning in 2017.

Travis Fields, who owns Fieldhouse on Tejon Street with his wife Nicole, said when they opened two and a half years ago, they were the second downtown brewery and the first to open downtown since Phantom Canyon nearly a quarter-century ago.

“We were only No. 11 or 12 in the city, and now there are more than 20, with three more who have just signed leases,” Travis said. “The market has definitely changed in that aspect. There are just a lot more options now for a favorite local brewery.”

They recently invested about $50,000 in a canning line and expect their first six-packs to hit liquor stores after the new year. Canning, Travis said, is one step toward preparing for the new craft landscape, to include new grocery store legislation signed into law this summer by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Senate Bill 197 has been touted as the biggest change to the state’s liquor laws since Prohibition and will allow major retailers to sell wine and full-strength beer beginning in 2019.

Grocers such as Walmart, Safeway and King Soopers will compete directly with independently owned liquor stores. The law lets grocery chains expand wine and liquor sales to 20 locations during the next 20 years. Full-strength beer will replace the 3.2 percent beer currently sold in grocery stores.

Fieldhouse’s canning strategy will allow the Fieldses to get their foot in the door while there’s still opportunity, Travis said.

“We can’t make enough beer to go beyond Colorado Springs with our current setup,” he said. “To go outside would require growth, and this canning line is our first step in growing.”

Creating high volume is important because, Travis said, those brewers will be more likely to find shelf space in national grocery stores.

“It’s concerning,” Travis said of the new law. “I don’t think it’s going to put us out of business, but it will definitely make it harder to grow. I think it will hurt the growth of the industry.

“These are statewide grocery stores, so I can’t imagine what kinds of orders they’ll need filled — thousands of cases a week,” he added. “To supply that will be impossible for guys my size.”

Chris Wright, founder and owner of Pikes Peak Brewing Company in Monument, will be one of the top 20 producers in the state, in terms of volume, once his planned expansion is completed early next year.

Wright began his brewery five years ago and is adding 6,000 square feet and a new 30-barrel brew house. Wright and his crew will brew 3,400 barrels of beer this year and, beginning next year, he will have an annual capacity of 13,000 barrels.

“That will put us where we want to be as far as our size in the state,” he said, adding the increased production capability will allow them to negotiate a space for his beer at both independently owned liquor stores and national chains.

UNDER THE RADAR

Threats to the future of the craft beer industry go beyond rapid local growth and over-saturation.

In July, the Justice Department’s antitrust officials approved Anheuser-Busch InBev’s $107 billion acquisition of competitor SABMiller. Just this month, Anheuser-Busch InBev acquired Northern Brewer and Midwest Supplies, the country’s largest online homebrew supplier. And it appears Big Beer is discreetly growing its craft market as well, with Anheuser purchasing Chicago’s Goose Island, the Pacific Northwest’s 10 Barrel and Littleton’s Breckenridge Brewery within a handful of years.

“They want to buy up all these smaller craft-like brewers,” Wright said. “The liquid they put out is very good and would qualify as craft in my mind. … But they’re not a craft brewer. The craft approach to brewing has gone away. [The bought-out breweries] have, overnight, the financial backing of a huge conglomerate with almost unlimited resources. That’s great for someone like a Breckenridge, but it tilts the playing field in their favor.”

Big Beer’s Colorado incursion has been confined to Northern Colorado so far, and according to Denver Beer Co. co-founder Charlie Berger, consumers might not always know whose pockets they are lining.

For instance, Anheuser-Busch took over the former Casselman’s Bar & Venue at 2620 Walnut St. in Denver’s River North district and constructed a 10 Barrel brewhouse which, on the surface, looks like any other taphouse in the city.

“We see a lot of big multi-national corporations making purchases that blur the line between craft and national brands,” Berger said. “In my humble opinion, consumers should know when they’re going to a brewery like 10 Barrel, regardless of whether the beer is good, that they are supporting an international company that looks like the little local guys. It’s deceptive.”

Wright said the next five years will likely add to the craft beer consumer’s confusion.

“I think we’ll continue to see large brewers buy up craft breweries,” Wright said. “Not just Anheuser-Busch InBev, but all these big corporations.”

But Wright said Colorado could be insulated from big acquisitions — at least for a little while.

“Colorado has lots of small- to medium-sized breweries, but nothing meteoric — the one that started two years ago and is making 50,000 barrels today.

“I think the reason is because we have such good market access for small independent liquor stores, and that evened things out. We all grew together. It’s slower growth than, for instance, California. But I think it’s healthier.”

Wright said what the region needs now are taprooms that sell craft beer, but don’t create it.

“It gets the local population exposed to craft and what we do,” he said. “There’s growth because the consumer likes it. It’s organic growth. We have to grow the market. We have to convert consumers from macro to craft.”

Fields said craft breweries that will survive mergers, over-saturation and new laws are those with plans to roll with the punches.

“Those who will be successful will embrace the change and adapt,” he said. “That’s why I want to start distribution now. If I have a chance with a local grocery store in a couple years, I’m creating a track record now. If I wait three years, I would have to go to them with a new product hoping they will give it a try.

“My goal is to get into grocery stores, as much as I don’t like it.”