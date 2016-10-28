Clerk’s Office Receives Concerns About Mailer on ‘Social Security Referendum’

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has received reports that a mailing titled “El Paso County Referendum on Social Security” has been sent to residents. The mailing asks respondents to reply and contribute to the organization, and could be construed as either an official mailing from El Paso County or as something related to the 2016 Presidential Election, according to a news release from the city.

Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman issued a statement in response to the questions raised by the mailer:

“I am concerned to see such a mailing go out to the citizens of El Paso County. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how a person could think the mailing is related to the ongoing Presidential Election or is otherwise an official mailing from the County. In an effort to clear up any confusion, I’d like to be clear: these mailings did not originate from El Paso County. El Paso County will not mail citizens about Social Security. There is no ‘County Referendum’ about Social Security on this year’s ballot. If you have any questions about the validity of a request you have received in the mail, please verify its authenticity before you respond and especially before you send money.

“This is yet another reminder that we are approaching the end of a heated election cycle. Each election cycle, outside groups try to motivate or de-motivate voters through a variety of tactics. Some of these groups may try to contact voters using means that look or sound official. While some of these tactics are technically legal, please contact our office if you have questions or concerns.”

Voters with questions or concerns should call 719-575-VOTE (8683)