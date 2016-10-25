BBB: Property management company ‘deceptive, misleading, unethical’

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is warning consumers about a Colorado Springs property management company after revoking its license and completing an investigation into complaints against the business.

The BBB announced Tuesday that it has completed an investigation of Encore Properties (1295 Kelly Johnson Blvd. Suite 260), which has also operated under the name Premiere Properties and Management LLC. The principal for the company is Holly Dalton.

Despite the use of the BBB’s “accredited business” logo on the company’s website, Encore Properties BBB accreditation was revoked on April 28, 2016, “due to failure to respond to one or more customer complaints filed with BBB,” according to a recent news release from the organization.

“BBB has processed and closed 13 complaints against Encore Properties in the past 12 months,” according to the release. “As BBB does not publish complaints until they are closed, the 13 complaints may not be all-encompassing of the complaints received by BBB of Southern Colorado.”

Among those complaints are allegations that the business has failed to return both written and verbal communications with property owners and that it has withheld funds to property owners for unsubstantiated work.

“This has resulted in financial hardship and undue stress to property owners as they depend on predetermined income from their tenant agreements, which Encore Properties is contracted to collect on their behalf,” according to the release, which added Encore Properties has not provided an agreement to eliminate the pattern of customer complaints.

All eight of the BBB customer reviews for Encore Properties are categorized as “negative experiences” and appear to reinforce claims of bad business practices involving communication and finances.

“BBB pro-actively identifies marketplace practices that are deceptive, misleading, unethical or should be called into question,” BBB CEO and Executive Director Jonathan Liebert said in the release. “When a company fails to follow good business practices, we investigate them before informing the public. We hope this will help consumers be aware of substandard business practices, so they can take action to protect themselves.”

There are also strongly worded negative reviews on Dalton and her company at ripoffreport.com that date back to 2012.

Dalton has been operating under the name Encore Properties LLC since 2014, according to documents accessed via the Colorado Secretary of State’s website (sos.state.co.us). That business was registered to Dalton and her Premiere Properties and Management LLC at 3645 Jeannine Dr. in Colorado Springs. Dalton has operated Premiere since 2010, according to the website.

Dalton did not respond to the Business Journal’s requests for comment.

This is the company’s mission statement, according to encorepropertiesco.com: “Our goal at Encore Properties is to give each of our clients the ultimate experience by providing pleasant, professional, and honest service. We will work hard to maintain our commitment, and strive to exceed expectations every step of the way.”