Waller brings state experience to county

Mark Waller had the odds stacked against him, but has been successful in a military and public service career.

Born and raised in a small farming community in rural Illinois, Waller has come quite a long way to become a public servant in Colorado Springs. He became the first person in his family to receive a college degree when he graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1992.

And he didn’t stop there: Waller went on to get his master’s and law degrees, and also spent 13 years in the military, before becoming a Colorado state legislator.

Waller became the El Paso County Commissioner for District 2 earlier this year. He spoke to the Business Journal this week about how he got to where he is, his family life and why he loves the Pikes Peak region.

Where are you from and how did you get to Colorado?

I was born and raised in a small farming community in Midwestern Illinois. It’s called Macomb. I grew up fairly poor in a very blue-collar home. In fact, I’m the first person in my immediate family to go to college. I graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. I have a master’s degree in space studies from the University of North Dakota (1998) and a juris doctorate from the University of Denver (2003.) I did eight years of active duty and another five in the reserves. I deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2006 as a judge advocate general to prosecute insurgents. After I came back from Iraq, I ran for and was elected to the Colorado state House of Representatives for District 15. I served as the assistant majority leader and minority leader in my six years there.

What about your family?

I met and married my wife — also a young Air Force officer — while stationed in North Dakota. My wife, Jennifer, is still in the Air Force. She’s a colonel serving at Schriever Air Force Base. We have two children: Truman, who is 17, and Camille, who is 13.

What has the evolution of your career looked like?

I became politically active upon my return from Iraq. A friend of mine encouraged me to run. I was also a Deputy District Attorney in Pueblo.

What have been a few of your most significant challenges since taking office?

The biggest challenge thus far is learning the land-use planning code and applying it to cases before the Board of County Commissioners.

What is your favorite part of your job? What is most exciting/motivating to you?

So far one of my favorite parts of the job has been getting to know many great people in our community. That includes constituents, county employees, and other municipal and civic leaders in the community. I also really dig just how personal the issues are facing the citizens of El Paso County. At the state House of Representatives, we made a lot of decisions that had impact at the 30,000-foot level and at the county, we make decisions that impact citizens at the individual level.

What do you like about living in Colorado?

I love everything about living in Colorado — except legal marijuana. In particular, I’m really enjoying the perfect weather we’ve had over the past several weeks. It has truly been an epic fall! Seriously, Colorado is a fantastic place to raise a family. Jennifer and I decided to settle here because Colorado offers quality schools, quality people and opportunity to grow. I’ve said many times there’s no place I’d rather be.

What is work for you like right now as the state is gearing up for the election?

Work has been like drinking from a fire hose. I understand I’m the first new commissioner in almost six years and I have a responsibility to be up to speed before the new board is sworn in in January. So right now, I’m doing my best to keep my mouth shut and my ears open so I can listen, learn and get up to speed as quickly as possible. All of the noise of the election complicates that to a degree. As it relates to the county, there are several unknown variables associated with governance that won’t be resolved until after the election is over. Those unknown variables include what the board is going to look like and the outcome of ballot initiatives.

What advice would you give to voters right now?

The best advice I can give to voters is be as well educated on the ballot initiatives as possible. We have several, and some of them could very seriously impact our quality of life moving forward.