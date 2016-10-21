Analysis: Proposals would create presidential primaries in Colorado

Propositions 107 and 108 would establish taxpayer-funded quadrennial presidential primaries during March of every presidential year.

At a cost of approximately $5.3 million, Colorado could once again be a factor in deciding the nominees of the two major parties. Proposition 107 also mandates winner-take-all contests, with all of the state’s delegates awarded to the winner.

Such state-funded primaries were in force in 1992, 1996 and 2000. The legislature subsequently withdrew funding, apparently concluding that the money could be better used for other purposes.

Proposition 107 both reinstates and expands presidential primaries by including unaffiliated voters.

“Under Proposition 107,” according to the state-issued Blue Book, “each major political party will have a separate presidential primary ballot for use by voters affiliated with the party. Unaffiliated voters will receive a combined ballot that shows all candidates for each political party. Unaffiliated voters may vote for a candidate of only one political party. If a voter selects candidates of more than one political party on the combined ballot, his or her ballot will not be counted.”

Proposition 108 extends unaffiliated voter participation to primaries for other offices. It also permits parties, by a vote of three-quarters vote of their central committees, to opt out of the primary process.

The two propositions were created by “Build a Better Colorado,” a nonprofit coalition of business and political leaders that solicited the opinions of Colorado residents during several statewide listening tours in 2014-2015.

Supporters claim a presidential primary would better serve voters than the existing caucus system, which they characterize as confusing and inaccessible. A primary would eliminate these problems and give voters weeks to decide, rather than forcing them to spend several hours attending a party caucus.

They also note that every registered voter in the state should be allowed to participate in the selection of presidential nominees, even if they belong to neither major party. Unaffiliated voters count for more than one-third of the state’s registered voters. El Paso County has a higher percentage of unaffiliated voters than it has registered Democrats. Proposition 107 will give these unaffiliated voters a role in selecting presidential nominees and may even increase voter participation.

The Blue Book, which by law must include pro and con statements about certain issues before the voters, makes yet another argument for Proposition 107.

“[It] protects voter confidentiality by allowing voters to select presidential primary candidates using a secret ballot. The current caucus system requires voters to publicly declare their candidate preference, which can discourage participation by many voters who do not wish to make their preference known.”

If that seems a little overblown, other less legalistic arguments may be more persuasive. A March primary would put Colorado in the national political calculations for both parties, especially a winner-take-all contest. Ours is a potential battleground state that usually rewards centrist candidates in national elections, yet the caucus system tends to favor ideologues of both parties. The participation of unaffiliated voters in party primaries might change the arithmetic, and give Colorado national clout.

Moreover, there’s an economic development argument. Showcasing Colorado nationally in early March will remind potential visitors of our state’s many attractions and do so far more effectively than paid advertising. The primary will also create revenue for hotels, restaurants, media outlets and political consultants.

The two propositions, which are statutory, not constitutional changes, can be amended by the legislature. Despite this check, opponents are skeptical.

In a recent editorial opposing the two measures, the Pueblo Chieftain cited multiple flaws.

“If it passes,” the newspaper noted, “Colorado would spend an estimated $5.3 million — half by the state and half by the counties — to conduct a presidential primary. But remember, Colorado’s first experiment with presidential primaries in 1992, 1996 and 2000 failed to make the state a factor in deciding the major parties’ ultimate national nominees…

“It’s ridiculous to have a binding (winner-take-all) primary when most of the candidates drop out later in the spring.

“Current law allows all candidates receiving 30 percent or more of the delegates at a nominating assembly or convention to continue on to the primary. Should the state grant party insiders the power to deny their rank-and-file members their traditional right to choose candidates who may not be so politically connected? This year’s campaign is proof enough that millions of Democratic and Republican Party members preferred outsiders like Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders for president over more establishment candidates.”

The Libertarian Party has also weighed in. According to the party’s website, “Political parties would still have their caucuses during the summer as usual to determine internal party business, but the parties would no longer have the right to nominate its presidential candidate. This law would result in an expense to taxpayers of several million dollars each presidential year at various levels of government — an expense that is currently paid by the political parties privately.

“Political parties would no longer be allowed to decide the candidate that best represents their values, and would represent an egregious violation of freedom of association. There is also ample opportunity for corruption by creating a mail-ballot only system, where unaffiliated voter slips may not get counted, and where accountability and transparency become grave issues…Under this intrusive law, voters who do not share the values of the political organizations they seek to participate in can determine the outcome of that party’s nomination process. This is more likely to distort, rather than correct, the political process, and is a basic affront to freedom of association.”