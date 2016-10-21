General Assembly has role in fixing affordable housing crisis

Not a week goes by that Colorado’s affordable housing crunch isn’t in the news. Yet almost all the remedies proposed in response — typified by Denver’s recent imposition of an “affordable housing tax“ on builders and homeowners — are only designed to mask the symptoms, not address the underlying causes. That’s why the problem persists despite decades of similarly flawed “fixes.”

Maybe we need a different approach. We need an approach aimed at making the construction of new units affordable again, by clearing away the bureaucratic, regulatory and legal barriers that make building entry-level housing virtually impossible in many places. Clearing away many of these barriers is primarily a local responsibility. But state lawmakers also have a role to play, by addressing quirks in Colorado law that can discourage the construction of entry-level housing, if we can get by political obstacles that foiled past attempts to do so.

It’s our intention to redouble our efforts to get that done in the 2017 legislative session.

The standard formula for addressing the unaffordable housing problem has been around for decades, in different variations — subsidies, rent controls, zoning rules, etc. And that formula remains amazingly popular despite a consistent record of poor results, and the use of methods — rent control, for instance — that don’t square well with a free society where property rights are respected.

The underlying problem with these “fixes” is that they do nothing to address the core problem, which is the high cost of building in many urban areas. Some of these costs result from forces largely beyond political control. Space is at a premium in densely packed cities. When housing demand outpaces supply, prices naturally rise. And boom times like Denver is experiencing, although welcome, make matters worse by creating an even bigger gap between demand and supply.

So what about the housing cost-escalators that are in our control? Could lawmakers be doing more at the statehouse about those? The short answer is “yes,” we could and should be doing more to help. And here’s what we can do.

Experts say one major barrier to entry-level housing construction are provisions in Colorado’s construction defect law that tip the scales of justice so much in favor of plaintiffs and plaintiffs’ attorneys, that builders just aren’t willing to risk financially devastating lawsuits by building affordable multi-family units. When lawmakers tried in recent sessions to address this imbalance by leveling the legal playing field, something always managed to derail such efforts, even when they enjoyed bipartisan support.

There’s no question that recalibrating the law requires a delicate dance. We don’t want to deny a day in court to a homebuyer who has been victim of a builder’s shoddy workmanship.

But we also don’t want unfair laws on the books that deter builders from building by inviting a steady barrage of litigation from the handful of firms that have made construction defect lawsuits a lucrative specialty.

Lawmakers are asked all the time to find equally delicate compromises on a host of complex issues, so it’s not beyond our capacity to “thread the needle” in this case too. No, the biggest obstacles to substantive reform so far have been politics and personalities.

The good news is that lawmakers have traveled this road before, so we’re not starting from scratch. In both of the last two legislative sessions, we seemed tantalizingly close to getting a bipartisan reform bill done, only to see things fall apart at the last minute. But elections can alter legislative dynamics. Perhaps the political stars will align next session in a way they haven’t in the past.

The urgency to get something done certainly hasn’t lessened since last session. In lieu of statehouse action, city officials have been passing reforms on a local, piecemeal basis, underscoring the need for change. And Senate Republicans are determined to make this a top priority again next session.

Let’s be clear: Construction defect reform isn’t a silver-bullet cure for the affordable housing shortage. But it’s something meaningful lawmakers can do to help address one of the underlying causes of unaffordable housing, instead of treating symptoms with the less-than-effective remedies we’ve been trying for years.

State Sen. Kevin Grantham represents Senate District 2 and serves on the Joint Budget Committee for the General Assembly.