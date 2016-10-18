Report: Springs places 5th for rising rents

Colorado Springs experienced the fifth “biggest rise” in apartment rental prices of U.S. metros last month, according to a recent report by real estate startup Adobo.com.

The Wisconsin-based company released its National Apartment Report earlier this month, which showed that Colorado Springs saw a 5-percent increase (from $868 to $908) in average rent for one-bedroom apartments from September to October.

The cities that beat out Colorado Springs on the list were Miami (9 percent), Virginia Beach (7 percent), Milwaukee (7 percent) and Minneapolis (6 percent). Colorado Springs was followed on the list by Oakland (5 percent), Fresno (4 percent), Denver (2 percent), Charlotte (2 percent) and Fairfax (2 percent). “Two were in Colorado, where job growth has proceeded hand in hand with an influx of new renters,” according to the report.

“In rapidly growing Denver, rents rose 2 percent to $1,394, while in Colorado Springs, one-bedroom rents rose from $867.63 to $907.83, for an increase of 4.63 percent.”

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.), there are currently 9 million more Americans renting than a decade ago.

The Adobo report addresses the ways in which politics might affect these renters, as well as how their economic positions might impact their political leanings. The report focused specifically on “swing states” such as Colorado.

The report can be found atabodo.com/blog/october-2016-national-apartment-report/