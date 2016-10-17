CSBJ celebrates Fastest-Growing Companies































Eight companies received awards Thursday night from the Colorado Springs Business Journal during its annual awards ceremony to honor the city’s fastest-growing companies.

About 200 people gathered at the Roaring ’20s theme party at The Gold Room and winners were announced from 16 nominees.

Winners included:

Awards were given based on growth in the past three years, revenue size and other criteria. According to the awards committee, the 16 nominees contribute $95 million in revenue generated in the past year alone and created 600 new jobs.

“This year’s nominees truly represent a cross section of all business sectors — from high-growth technology, retail and research to manufacturing and construction,” said the letter from the awards committee. “They have all taken significant risks to create strong and growing companies. They also recognize the opportunities and advantages that the Pikes Peak region offers for attracting new companies and creating economic wealth.”

For more information about the awards ceremony, please see the Oct. 14 edition of the Business Journal. And during the next three months, look for stories about the winners in the CSBJ.