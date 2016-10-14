Willy’s brings a bit of Britain to Springs

Seven months ago, Maria Uribe became the second owner of Willy’s British Emporium — as she puts it, she “came in to buy chocolate, ended up buying a shop.”

Maria and her husband Rick took over the Old Colorado City store — which sells British groceries, gifts and treats, and boasts the English Rose Tea Room — from founders Sue and Peter Holdman in March, just before they moved back to Florida.

It was a natural fit for Maria, who was born in Surrey, outside London, and grew up in seaside Brighton, Sussex. She and Rick already owned Another Man’s Treasure furniture consignment store, and she’d been coming to Willy’s for years to stock up on the British staples she missed.

“I remember the first time I came in here I was delighted — I went nuts, I was just grabbing everything off the shelves because it’s so hard to find this stuff,” she said.

It’s a place to make homesick British hearts sing — Jammie Dodgers, Hobnobs, Jaffa Cakes, steak-and-ale pies, jelly babies, pear drops, Twirls, Crunchies, kippers, haddock fillets, haggis, chicken curry pies, sausage rolls, mushy peas, custard powder, bourbon creams, lemon curd, golden syrup, Marmite and shelf after shelf of English, Irish and Welsh teas.

“People are surprised at the variety. It’s fun to hear ‘I haven’t seen this since I left England!’” Maria said. “Cadbury’s chocolate is very popular, because it’s the Cadbury’s directly from England — it’s just so different from American chocolate. The Cadbury’s you’ll find in big American grocery stores is made by Hershey’s and the recipe’s been changed for the American palate.”

In the late 1800s, Colorado Springs was known as “Little London” because of the flood of English settlers and tourists who were recruited to live in the city, as well as the influx of British artists and writers.

Today, the city is home to more than 1,000 British expats, Maria said, as well as others who’ve lived the British life.

“Obviously we have a lot of Brits come in here, but it runs the gamut,” she said.

“We get a lot of people that were stationed in England because of the five U.S. military bases, and they’re familiar with the chocolate and the groceries. We’re in a touristy area of Old Colorado City so we have the tourist influx as well. Since we opened the tea room, our clientele has shifted a little bit too.”

The English Rose Tea Room opened Aug. 5, thanks to customer demand.

“Sue and Peter had a very small tea room here before and, bless her heart, Sue was trying to do it all by herself. It’s a lot of work, and she only did it six months before it became too much, so they closed it,” Maria said.

“I had people coming in saying ‘Oh no! Where’s the tea room?’ After so many people said, ‘You need to bring the tea room back,’ my husband and I decided to do just that.”

The tea room is open weekends, when chef Caron Webb bakes everything from scratch on-site — Swiss rolls with butter cream, Victoria sponge cake, British tea cake, sausage rolls, treacle tarts, finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam. Everything comes with pots of tea, and there are gluten-free-friendly and vegetarian options as well.

“Our menu has definitely expanded — in fact we have a high tea that’s very popular,” Maria said. “The response has been great; we’re really excited.”

Maria moved from Oxford, England, to Tucson, Ariz., in 1992 at the age of 26, a culture shock she’ll never forget.

“I loved it at first because it’s always cold and rainy in England, so I was coming into the hot sunshine saying ‘Yay, this is great!’ — until it got to 110 degrees in the middle of July,” she recalled. “There was a limit.”

She moved to Colorado Springs to open a staffing agency 18 years ago, and met Rick at a Toastmasters meeting in 1998. Maria was working as a call center supervisor when the Holdmans asked her if she and Rick would be interested in buying the store.

She describes the process of taking the reins at Willy’s Emporium as “wonderful.”

“Peter and Sue were amazing — I couldn’t have asked for nicer and more helpful people to buy a business from,” Maria said.

“After the initial sale was done, they stayed for a month to help me transition. They came in every day — purely volunteer, which was so nice of them — and showed me the ropes, all the ordering and inventory.”

Still, making sure the business would thrive through the transition was hard work.

“When I first bought the shop, I didn’t have a day off for months,” Maria said. “I was finally able to find two people who are friends I trust implicitly, to look after the shop for me on Mondays and Tuesdays. So now I’m taking two days off, but I feel guilty.”

Rick still manages the couple’s furniture store, so their schedules are full. For the first time in years, Maria said, they taking a day off together every week.

“We take little road trips,” she said. “We just bought a 1976 Triumph Spitfire at the end of summer, fire-engine red.

“I’ve never had a sports car — we put the roof down, and it’s so much fun. It’s one of the best decisions we’ve made in a long time.”

So what does she miss about Britain?

“Oh, my sisters and the ocean and the countryside and the pubs and the food and the history — but other than that, nothing really,” Maria joked.

“I just love it here.”