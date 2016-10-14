CTRAC calling industry to partner in CyberWorx course

The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization is looking for Colorado Springs professionals wanting to change the face of cyber through military collaboration and modern, innovative thinking.

The Cyber 21st Century Training Model will be a weeklong course Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and comprised of roughly seven industry partners and 23 researchers and faculty from the Air Force Academy to develop future cyberspace training for the Air Force.

Per request of the Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, the class is a part of the AFA’s CyberWorx program. The location has not been determined, however, it will occur off of AFA grounds to allow military partners to collaborate in industry space, said Andrew Vance, CyberWorx project director for CTRAC.

CTRAC is looking for specialists in fields including marketing, social media, gaming and healthcare.

“We want this to be through a collective approach, including people with different backgrounds discussing cyber through design thinking, focusing on the human perspective,” he said.

Participants will be divided into teams to exchange ideas and conceptualize prototypes reviewed by Air Force senior leaders.

“Hopefully participants will lend new insight, with people sharing what cyber means to them and develop models applicable and relevant to everyone in cyber,” Vance said.

Those interested in participating in the course can fill out a contact form at c-trac.org by Oct. 14.

CTRAC is a nonprofit whose mission is to support the vision of CyberWorx by partnering industry with the CyberWorx program for the facilitation of technology transfer and transition.