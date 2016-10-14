Bradley-Anderson rises to the top

After Trinity Bradley-Anderson passed the CPA exam in 1998, she applied for a job as a tax consultant with local accounting firm Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. and was hired on the spot.

She walked through the door as a motivated young professional and 18 years later, she’s running the business.

The 41-year-old was born in Belize, but she’s now a naturalized U.S. citizen. She became managing partner of the firm in July and said her loyalty to SKR stems from the caliber of the company and the people who are a part of it.

“It’s a sense of family,” she said. “As an immigrant, finding that family in America was important and why working for Stockman Kast was a great fit.”

She received a master’s degree at Northeastern University in Boston and an undergraduate degree at University of the Ozarks in Arkansas through the Walton International Scholarship, established to allow students in Central America and Mexico to study in the U.S.

Bradley-Anderson spoke with the Business Journal about her career growth, biggest challenges and passion for developing her team.

You grew up in Belize?

Yes, and most of my family is still there. The reason I moved to the U.S. is because my husband was a state department brat and his mom was posted at the U.S. Embassy in Belize. He was a freshman in college and I was a senior in high school [when we met], and we’ve been married for 20 years now.

If it hadn’t been for young love, I would have returned to Belize. My husband and I chose to live in the U.S. because we both thought from a career perspective it would be best.

What brought you to Colorado Springs?

We had family here. We love living in this city.

Did you envision leading Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. one day?

My dream was to become a partner, but I didn’t think I would become managing partner. One of the things that is unique about Stockman Kast is how hard we push people to grow. We find talent, groom it and I was definitely a recipient of that.

You don’t go from a tax consultant to a partner — it doesn’t happen by mistake. There is a lot of work from leadership that goes into developing a person along that path — a lot of commitment, time and money. I love that about our firm and it’s definitely something that will not change as we go forward.

What is your biggest challenge in the industry?

How do we continue to add value to our clients in a data-driven world? We have to move past simply accumulating information and giving historical compliance. Whether it’s a tax return or financial statements, we need to figure out ways of being more in-the-now with our clients, helping provide value in their decision-making through technology and conversation.

What has been your biggest challenge in your career?

Time management. There is so much you want to accomplish, and there are only 24 hours in a day. Whether you’re at the beginning of your career, in the middle of it or toward the end, it’s a universal challenge of: How do you only take on the things you should and use your time as efficiently as possible?

What has helped you better manage a work-life balance?

Family. Knowing at some point you have stop for the day and leave. Being able to shut off your mind for a bit and enjoy the things that are truly important to you like for me — my husband and two dogs.

I also think it’s important to give yourself kudos for the things you’ve accomplished rather than focus on the relentless pace forward of: I’ve got more to do, or I have to do better.

What keeps you motivated in your job?

The people at the company. They mean so much to me that when I make a mistake and fall down, and I’m like, ‘OK, I can’t let them down and need to pick myself back up and keep going.’

How many partners does the firm have?

Nine. If you’re a regular line-level service partner you don’t have a leadership role — your focus is on taking care of clients, developing relationships and bringing in business. My role is split between doing that and also running the firm.

What is a focus for you as managing partner?

We’re not just trying to grow the business, we’re trying to develop and retain our staff. We have a lot of Millennials, and we’re committed to being that employer that doesn’t expect them to walk in as the complete package, because we’re willing to grow them into that. n CSBJ