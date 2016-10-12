Council passes cottage food ordinance

Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday, Oct. 11, that allows residents with a permit to sell locally produced and cottage foods nearly year-round.

The “Cottage Food Ordinance” (Ordinance No. 16-97 amending Section 1503) passed council 7-1 during a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday. Councilor Helen Collins was its only opposition. The ordinance, which was recommended to council by the Food Policy Advisory Board (established in 2015 to oversee local food production), allows Colorado Springs residents to “erect food stands on a daily basis, during the growing season, to sell their locally produced food and cottage food (non-perishable items like pickles, tea, honey and soaps),” according to a description of the ordinance from this week’s meeting agenda.

The ordinance will take effect Oct. 31, according to City Public Communications Specialist Travis Duncan.

“I think there was significant community interest in seeing this happen in Colorado Springs after Denver passed a similar ordinance in 2014,” said Duncan.

The ordinance allows those residents to sell their wares from dawn to dusk, April through November. In order to begin selling their products in the city, residents must first receive a Home Occupancy Permit from the city clerk’s office. Those permits cost a one-time fee of $60.

Residents are also required to take a food safety course through the El Paso County Health Department. The permit is needed to sell local and cottage foods, but not to give them away, according to a city news release.

“This ordinance supports local food entrepreneurs who want to start food-related businesses,” said Council Member Jill Gaebler (District 5). “These businesses will create jobs and support our local economy. The ordinance also supports neighborhoods and builds community, since most cottage food sales occur between neighbors.”