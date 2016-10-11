Penrose-St. Francis, YMCA develop business partnership

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region have created a strategic community-wide partnership to build upon the organizations’ shared vision of improving the health and wellness of those living in southern Colorado.

“Achieving that vision is the driving force behind [this] partnership that will enrich the health of our population, and enhance the value of both organizations,” a joint news release said.

“This partnership will bring healthcare and wellness professionals together to craft transition programs for areas such as orthopedics and cardiology, pre- and post-surgery, with integration of personal trainers and physical therapists to develop customized programs for participants,” said Boyd Williams, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “Additionally we are looking at joint programming to address obesity and depression as well as providing joint programming for those in the armed forces where there may be current gaps. We are looking to work with funders as a collaborative partnership to ensure these programs and services are able to meet the needs of everyone who needs them.”

The YMCA’s strategic plan involves expanding existing YMCA facilities as well as expanding into new areas of the community, according to Williams.

“Together, we are looking to bring services to the community versus the community going to services, especially in communities with little to no health care and preventive services,” he said. “The YMCA has a unique, talented workforce that is skilled and trained to work with cancer survivors, dealing with high blood pressure, working with children, teen programming, senior programs, balance programs — a variety of programs and services for any age.”

The YMCA and Penrose-St. Francis each have unique workforce talents, capabilities and physical footprints that can be combined to improve the health of the community, the news release states, adding “the YMCA and Penrose-St. Francis are poised to deliver innovative and sustainable well-being initiatives throughout our community.”

“Partnering together brings innovation to our community on helping people move along the continuum of health care to self care,” said Charlotte Waters, executive director-healthcare strategies and healthcare compliance officer with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “We are two like-minded organizations who are committed to the health and well-being of our community by leveraging the strengths and talents of each other to help those who are healthy, at risk or regaining their health.”

Throughout 2016 and into the next year, the YMCA and Penrose-St. Francis will continually develop and expand new programs and services, according to the release, such as health risk assessments, screenings and employee wellness opportunities.

“The Tri-Lakes Health Pavilion in Monument that opened earlier this year embodies the structure and spirit that both Penrose-St. Francis and the YMCA wish to extend throughout the region,” the release states.