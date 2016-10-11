Community invited to Summit House meeting

The public is invited to offer input and hear how the Pikes Peak Summit Complex project team is aiming high with the environmental sustainability aspects of the new summit visitor center. The team is exploring pursuing Living Building Challenge certification through the International Living Building Institute, a rigorous environmentally green performance standard.

The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the City Auditorium, 221 E Kiowa St.

In addition to the environmental and sustainability aspects of the project, at the public meeting/presentation, the design team of RTA and GWWO, Inc./Architects will unveil the latest details of the exterior and interior designs for the new visitor center. Representatives from construction contractor GE Johnson will describe the unique challenges of building a 38,000-square-foot visitor center on top of a 14,000-foot mountain.

Public Meeting information and displays will include:

• Summit House, cog, parking, access and landscaping designs

• Interpretive and educational exhibit concepts

• Concessionaire (retail/food) offerings

• Construction/logistic challenges

• Project cost/schedule and fundraising

• Environmental and sustainability concepts (power generation, water requirements, and solar/thermal, photovoltaic renewable energy concepts)

• Status of the U.S. Forest Service environmental assessment

For project updates, meeting documents and notices of future public meetings via the project e-newsletter, New Heights, send an email with the subject ‘Subscribe’ to: [email protected].

Learn about the Pikes Peak Summit Complex design process:parks.coloradosprings.gov/pikespeaksummithouse