Why School District 11’s ballot measures must pass

School District 11 ballot measures – 3C and 3D

To the Editor:

In every election we are asked to make decisions, and often those decisions don’t have a direct impact on us. This year, however, we have an opportunity to vote for us.

As residents of School District 11, we are voting for our kids, our schools, our businesses and our community — we are voting yes on measures 3C and 3D.

D-11 was El Paso County’s first school district and sits in the center of our city. Being in the city center, D-11 is the heart that beats in our neighborhoods, our downtown and throughout our business community. When the heart is healthy, the whole body is healthy.

So why is now the right time to invest in D-11? The schools that were built in the ’50s and ’60s, when Colorado Springs experienced rapid growth, are more than 50 years old. They are in need of serious repair and maintenance. We’ve also seen a decrease in state funding — D-11 receives $1,000 less per student per year due to recent decreases in state funding (or $28 million less per year) — and we’re likely to see additional decreases.

Finally, D-11 has cut its budget to the bone — it hasn’t asked for additional funding in more than a decade. D-11 has done all it can with its existing budget. It’s time for the community to invest in our heart, our D-11 schools.

Here are some of the top questions asked about the ballot measures:

How much will it cost?

For the average homeowner, the costs will be about $10 per month ($10 for every $200,000 of home value).

How will the money be spent?

D-11 will use the money to add school resource officers, security officers, nurses and social workers. The funds will help reduce class sizes, attract, recruit and retain good teachers, improve school technology, repair classrooms and increase charter school funding.

What about accountability?

D-11 is nationally recognized for its mill levy and bond oversight — D-11 spends the dollars as promised. For measures 3C and 3D, D-11 has adopted detailed oversight plans and processes, including community oversight committees that will make sure the dollars are spent as promised.

How do measures 3C and 3D benefit business?

Business needs a well-educated workforce. And we need good schools to get there. Working with the business community, D-11 will use the moneys to advance its vocational and job skills training program — so graduates of D-11 have the skills they need to enter the workforce.

And homeowners benefit too — one of the most significant factors in determining property values is the neighborhood school. Well-maintained schools with solid instructional programs are the lifeblood of any neighborhood — they lead to lower crime rates and higher property values.

Why two measures? What’s the difference?

The bond measure will be used to catch up on capital infrastructure needs and the mill levy override will be used to keep up with maintenance needs.

A detailed list of projects for both the mill levy override and bond measure can be found at friendsofD11.org/D11-voter-resources/

Who is supporting the measures?

Supporters include businesses, community leaders and organizations from across the political spectrum. They recognize that our schools (and our heart) are too important for political bickering. On the business front, supporters include the Downtown Partnership, the Regional Business Alliance, the Homebuilders Association, the Pikes Peak Realtors, Nor’wood Development Group, GE Johnson and Nunn Construction, to name just a few. Organizations supporting the measure include Colorado Springs Forward, the League of Women Voters, PTAs, labor organizations and teachers.

Why should you support Measures 3C and 3D?

Here’s the top-five list of reasons why you should support measures 3C and 3D:

• Good schools produce a well-educated workforce and citizens who contribute positively to society and the economy of our city.

• By investing in our neighborhood schools, we are investing in the safety of our neighborhoods and our own home values.

• Our investment will also keep our students and our teachers safe — both in the classroom and online.

• Maintain a strong educational foundation for the heart of our city.

• All D-11 students will benefit, whether they attend a traditional, charter, or alternative school.

A vote for measures 3C and 3D is a vote for our students, our neighborhoods, our economy and our future. It’s a vote for us.

Please vote yes on measures 3C and 3D.

Jan Martin and Mary Ellen McNally, Co-Chairwomen of Friends of D-11