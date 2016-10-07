Murphy offers new warehouse space for marijuana-free commercial clients

The owner of a newly built 36,000-square-foot warehouse in southern Colorado Springs says he was motivated to build it by local demand for warehouse space by companies not growing marijuana.

The recently completed warehouse at 2121 Executive Cir. (near the Colorado Springs Airport) includes 30,000 square feet of warehouse space and another 6,000 square feet of office space. It is currently being marketed by NAI Highland Commercial Group and will lease for $23,850 per month ($7.95 per square foot).

“It’s a beautiful building,” said property owner Chuck Murphy, president of Murphy Constructors of Colorado Springs Inc. “I think it’s needed, because a lot of the warehouses that were vacant for a long time are now grow houses for marijuana.”

Murphy said that “it’s a rare thing these days” to see construction of warehouses in Colorado Springs, and that the company went an extra mile to attract a commercial lessee via modern design, landscaping and other features unique for warehouse space in the city. There are currently a few different companies looking to lease the space, according to Murphy. Those include two medical manufacturing businesses in Denver, a tile company and a roofing vendor.

Murphy said the two Denver-based firms looking to potentially lease the space are attracted to the area because of lower costs and more workforce availability.

The warehouse, which is designed for a single tenant, also includes three loading docks and three drive-in bays, as well as 24-foot ceilings and a sophisticated water sprinkler system. Murphy, who owns several other warehouses in the area (I-25 and S. Circle Dr./Lake Ave.), said he plans to soon build an additional 25,000-square-foot warehouse on the same tract of land (5 acres of vacant land Murphy purchased in 2000, according to the El Paso County Assessor’s Office).

“I’m proud of it,” Murphy said. “People want to be proud of the place where they spend a third of their lives.”