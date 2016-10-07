Learn from airline’s IT fiasco

It was business as usual at Delta headquarters on Monday, Aug. 8. The corporate airline giant was in the middle of dealing with some bad weather looming on the eastern seaboard, but for Delta, that’s all in a day’s work.

What was unexpected that morning: The failure of an outdated piece of hardware that in turn caused a “critical loss of power” to the systems that make the airline work. The cascade effect of the hardware failure caused even such small aspects as airport arrival/departure monitors and the Delta app to crash.

From Monday to sometime Wednesday, chaos reigned within Delta as the travel plans of thousands of customers were interrupted. In that three-day timespan, more than 2,100 flights were canceled and countless others delayed. The ripple effect of this IT meltdown was felt as far away as London, as well as major flight hubs in Asia.

In Delta’s defense, it is not the only airline to recently suffer loss of income, customers and credibility as a result of computer systems breakdown. In the past two years, customers of Southwest, Qantas and Virgin have also been inconvenienced because of technical failures.

The question in everyone’s mind when they heard the news of a “power failure” were: “No big deal, right? Airlines have backups!”

And Delta did have backups. The problem was that some of their critical systems servers were not connected to the backup power supply. So when Delta tried to “failover” to their backup systems — they weren’t available.

The incident — and those before it — highlight the challenges companies big and small face with aging hardware and poorly conceived backup systems. Delta, like many other businesses, was blissfully unaware that its systems and its business were at risk. A spokesman from Delta said, “… We did not believe, by any means, that we had this type of vulnerability.”

The impact to Delta won’t likely put it out of business, but I’m certain that it lost some otherwise loyal customers.

What are the mission-critical systems in your business? What things can impact them and how can you decrease either the likelihood or impact?

Look at a few scenarios that could impair your company’s ability to serve your customers. On a scale of 1-5, assess the likelihood of an issue like a blizzard, fire, hardware failure or internet outage, and then assess the impact.

The effect will certainly vary depending on how long the condition exists, so take that into consideration. Multiply the two numbers together, and then explore what things you can reasonably do to get your scores down.

A couple of examples that are relevant to small- and mid-sized businesses could include the likelihood of a server failure, or loss of internet access.

Access to mission critical data on a server can be caused by any number of things: hardware failure, data corruption, viruses, fire. There are steps that you can take to reduce that likelihood like redundant hard drives, image-based backups, anti-virus software, cloud-based backups, clustered servers, etc. What is your business’ pain tolerance for downtime? Five minutes? Five hours? What about five days? How much data loss is acceptable?

How long can your business stand to be without internet access?

Two decades ago, this would have been a non-issue for most small businesses. But today, when the internet goes down, so do email and phones. When that happens, it can seem like there’s no oxygen.

Fortunately, there are solutions to provide your businesses with a secondary internet connection that can failover to keep these systems functioning, often at a reduced level of performance, but at least functioning.

When it comes to having these solutions for your business, you can get to near 100 percent uptime; it only takes money and expertise. Fortunately, most of the solutions that I’ve mentioned won’t break the bank and can keep you serving your customers and reducing your risk of mission critical data loss.

Don’t be a Delta.

Trevor Dierdorff is CEO of Amnet, a Colorado Springs-based IT support company. He can be reached at [email protected]