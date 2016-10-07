Land swap opponents fight on

On Tuesday morning, four Colorado Springs residents, led by former City Councilor and Vice Mayor Richard Skorman, filed “a statement of intent to circulate a petition to amend the city charter of Colorado Springs” with the city clerk.

The stated purpose of the proposed amendment is “to protect all parkland from sale or trade without a vote of the people.”

Would that it were so simple! Laudable as the amendment might seem, its reason for being is to reverse city council’s decision to go ahead with the Strawberry Fields land swap to give 189 acres of parkland to The Broadmoor hotel while receiving 372 acres currently owned by the hotel.

Here’s the relevant language:

“The intent of this citizen-driven initiative is to apply to all property included within the system-wide park inventory attached to the 2014 city of Colorado Springs Park System Master Plan … as well as any land transactions not finalized by May 1, 2016, including the proposed Strawberry Fields land exchange.”

Skorman and his allies on the Protect Our Parks campaign will have their work cut out for them. The trails and open space community that would traditionally be united in support of such a measure split openly and bitterly over Strawberry Fields. Moreover, initiative backers may have only about six weeks to collect the 15,200 valid signatures required to place the measure on the April 2017 ballot.

The city has five weeks to approve ballot language and title. Petitions have to be submitted by early January, since the law now requires that ballots be mailed out to overseas military personnel by early February. Unaware of the change, POPS backers thought they’d have 90 days to circulate petitions. In retrospect, they should have filed earlier.

Skorman isn’t worried. The campaign already has $50,000 in the bank, and he expects to raise another $20,000-$25,000. That’ll be enough to hire paid circulators to complement the efforts of the “200 or so” volunteers who have expressed interest in carrying petitions.

It’ll still be difficult. Winter weather makes it difficult to collect signatures in November and December — people hurrying out of the supermarket in the cold don’t want to sign petitions. And as anyone who has ever worked on such a campaign knows, volunteer circulators usually target the same small segment of the city’s population.

As Skorman confirmed on Tuesday, the campaign will need to gather substantially more than 15,200 signatures — perhaps as many as 25,000.

In a fact sheet given to the media, POPS claimed that the measure has overwhelming public support. In a “scientific poll” of likely Colorado Springs voters commissioned by initiative supporters, “77.5 percent supported requiring voter approval to sell, trade or otherwise convey city parkland with only 16.5 percent opposing.”

Assume POPS collects enough signatures and the measure survives any pre-election legal challenges — will it pass?

All six city council district seats will be in play, so that will further confuse the electoral arithmetic. Those who opposed the land swap, like Jill Gaebler, can be expected to support the initiative, while those on the other side may oppose it or stay neutral. It’s conceivable that council could refer a competing measure, one that protects parks and open space while allowing the land swap to go forward.

And although local voters have often been suspicious of referred measures while embracing citizen-driven initiatives, such a move by council might be a POPS stopper.

The Trails and Open Space Coalition, Incline users and other supporters of the land swap might support it — but council would have to move quickly to put it on the ballot and slow down the Skorman machine.

The wily old pro has been on the losing side of a couple of campaigns of late, notably in the 2011 mayoral race. If not for the voter-approved city charter amendment that mandated a runoff if no candidate achieved a majority in the first round, Skorman would have won the election.

Forget his gentle demeanor. Skorman is a supremely tough and determined guy when he believes fundamental principles are at stake. Withouthis steely leadership, the trails and open space tax would never have passed; Red Rock Canyon would be Broadmoor Bluffs North and Cheyenne Mountain State Park would be Broadmoor Bluffs South.

In other words, don’t mess with him. He plays to win, and when he does, it usually turns out that he was right to begin with. Standing on a Red Rock Canyon ridge years ago, I thought of Percy Bysshe Shelley’s immortal lines:

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

The preserved canyon is Richard Skorman’s work. It endures.