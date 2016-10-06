Vectrus partners with PAE to pursue $150 billion Army contract

Global government service firms PAE (Arlington, Va.) and Vectrus, headquartered in Colorado Springs, announced Tuesday the creation of a joint venture partnership to pursue the U.S. Army’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract, to provide support to international contingency missions.

Announced during the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting and exposition in Washington, D.C., Vectrus spokesperson George Rhynedance said Vectrus brings 130 years of experience working on CAP-like contracts, including the LOGCAP IV.

The LOGCAP V is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract; service opportunities could include wells maintenance, facilities management, food service operations, vehicle maintenance and airfield operations.

Vectrus wants to harness the power of two large firms to provide the best affordable solution to the customer, Rhynedance said.

“The LOGCAP V has a high ceiling value and broad amount of opportunities to participate in during the task order process,” he said. “PAE [and] Vectrus will have multiple opportunities to bid in a large framework. We’re still probably about a year away from really being involved in the contract but it’s a great opportunity.”

Scott Welker, former deputy to the commander of Joint Munitions Command Headquarters and Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., will serve as president of the joint venture.

“PAE Vectrus offers decades of experience supporting international contingency missions,” Welker said in a news release. “With forward-deployed operations on all seven continents, the team can quickly mobilize its existing local workforce in any area of operation and leverage a robust international supply chain to respond rapidly to any requirement.”

Vectrus is comprised of about 6,000 employees and provides services including infrastructure asset management, information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers throughout the world.

The company has 132 locations in 18 countries, and generated $1.2 billion in sales in 2015.