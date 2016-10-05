Netflix turns local coffee shops into ‘Luke’s Diner’ from Gilmore Girls

Netflix made its second foray into Colorado Springs this week – its first was for the filming of “Our Souls at Night” – when it turned three local coffee shops into Luke’s Diners from the popular TV show “Gilmore Girls,” which the network is reviving next month.

Netflix’s marketing tactic hit three local coffee shops – Story Coffee Company (120 E. Bijou St.), Urban Steam (1025 S. Sierra Madre St.) and Kawa Coffee (2427 N. Union Blvd.) — Wednesday, Oct. 5 to mark the 16th anniversary of the show’s first episode. To take part in the event, Netflix decorated more than 200 coffee shops nationwide with signs, aprons, ball caps and coffee cups reminiscent of the business in the show.

Don Niemeyer, who owns Story Coffee Company with his wife Carissa, declined to discuss how the shops were being compensated by Netflix but said, “let’s just put it this way: the coffee is on Netflix.”

He said the streaming media giant contacted them about a month ago about participating in the event, which comes just weeks before “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is set to premiere on Nov. 25.

Niemeyer said a long line of excited customers had formed by 6:30a.m. prior to Story’s 7 a.m. regular opening time.

“It’s great,” Niemeyer said. “We’re happy to be included.”

Despite a “No Cell Phones” sign behind the front counter (an homage to Luke’s Diner), Story’s customers were busy snapping selfies and sipping coffee out of mugs covered in quotes from the show.

“Fangirls comin’ through,” shouted a group of customers as they entered the shop.