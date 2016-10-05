JCPenney hiring through holidays

The two JCPenney locations in Colorado Springs are we seeking 90 seasonal associates and 70 salon stylists (permanent positions), according to Joey Thomas of the chain’s corporate communications and public relations office.

JCPenney is hiring a total of 500 seasonal associates throughout Colorado and Wyoming. Associates are needed for a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, merchandise support specialist and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling. Hiring has begun and continues throughout the holiday season. Those interested in seasonal positions can apply in-store using the Applicant Kiosk or online by visiting jcpcareers.com.

Additionally, JCPenney is introducing a salon stylist program in select locations nationwide, including 15 stores in Colorado and Wyoming. An all-new premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own prices. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling, simulating a booth rental environment, but with no overhead costs. JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401k eligibility. Interested stylists should visit their local JCPenney salon to apply.