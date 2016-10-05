Blog: Monument experiencing boom like rest of front range

This week the Business Journal focuses on the Tri-Lakes region, and growth in Monument specifically.

The area is experiencing a decent commercial boom, with new shops and restaurants open and under construction.

But where the region is really experiencing growth is in its residential development, with hundreds of new homes expected to go online within the next couple years.

Town officials this week discussed dealing with growing pains and trying to strike a balance between smart growth and maintaining a rural feel — the reason many chose Monument as a home to begin with.

The town conducted an online community survey this year — facilitated by Community Matters — and the survey received more than 950 responses from throughout the Tri-Lakes region, to include Palmer Lake, Woodmoor and unincorporated El Paso County. The results were released just a few weeks ago, and following are some of the findings.

One in four Tri-Lakes residents work in Colorado Springs.

One in five work in or around Monument.

One in six work from home.

One in 10 are retired.

Additionally, the income level of respondents was well above the Census reported income levels. About 60 percent of respondents had household incomes of $100,000+.

The survey states that, depending on location, between 65-77 percent of respondents were between 35-54 years old.

El Paso County had nearly twice as many 55-64 year olds (24.9 percent) as Monument (12.7 percent).

Regarding professions, the majority of respondents fell under professional services, with government employees coming in second. Finance, insurance and real estate professionals were third.

The education level in and around Monument is also higher than the state’s average. Nearly 80 percent of respondents had a four-year college degree.

Finally, the survey gauged why those who live in the region chose to do so. The “small-town feel” was the most popular answer. More than 50 percent of respondents cited the location, views, environment, safety and schools. It was rated as a good place to raise a family, a fair place to retire and a poor place “for business or work.”

About half the population is embracing growth, while the other half doesn’t want to see northern El Paso County become just and extension of Colorado Springs, according to Chris Lowe, Monument’s relatively new town manager. But he admits, maintaining the status quo might become increasingly difficult as development continues to fill the town’s available space to the south and east, while Colorado Springs continues its sprawl to the north.

Read more about how Monument is caught between bedroom community and boomtown in the Oct. 7 Colorado Springs Business Journal.