TechWise receives Army contract

Local defense firm TechWise received the contract to handle air traffic, air information and ground traffic control for the Mississippi Army National Guard at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The training center was established in 1917 to support of mobilization during World War I, and it has served almost continuously since then as a training site. The site encompasses more than 134,000 acres and can support battalion-level maneuver training. It serves as a training site for National Guardsmen and reservists from throughout the country hosting as many as 100,000 personnel annually.

TechWise air traffic controllers will provide air information center services to arriving and departing military fixed and rotary wing aircraft, including establishing flight corridors, designated routes and altitudes. The program is an outgrowth of TechWise’s current role managing, operating and maintaining airfield flight operations at Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss, Texas, and for the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Cape Cod, Mass.

Established in 1994, TechWise is privately owned company that delivers analysis, instruction, training, exercise support, operational support and staff augmentation to government and commercial clients worldwide. TechWise has headquarters in Colorado Springs and the United Arab Emirates and operating sites in Colorado, Washington, California, New Mexico, Georgia, Texas, Massachusetts and the Middle East. For more information, visit techwise.com.