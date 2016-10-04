CNE celebrates local philanthropists during annual event

The Colorado Springs-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence hosted the 17th annual Partners in Philanthropy luncheon at The Broadmoor Sept. 28 to recognize local philanthropists who have made critical contributions to the community in the past year.

“We know that Colorado Springs residents are among the most generous in the country,” said David Siegel, executive director of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation and this year’s event chair. “The Partners in Philanthropy event is an opportunity to celebrate the outsized role of philanthropy in our community.”

According to Siegel, Colorado Springs households contribute an annual average of $3,600 toward philanthropic causes (compared to the national average of $2,974).

“Our local economy is uniquely reliant on philanthropy, and it is awe inspiring to pause at this annual event and applaud the exceptional businesses, individuals and foundations that do so much for our community,” he added.

During the celebration, CNE recognized some of the biggest names in philanthropy. The award winners, who were nominated by local community activists and leaders, included:

Bart and Cathy Holaday (The Dakota Foundation) who were recognized with this year’s Outstanding Individual Donors award;

Picnic Basket Catering (owned by Kathy Dreiling and Michelle Talarico), which was recognized with this year’s Outstanding Business Philanthropy award; Monument Hill Kiwanis Club and Foundation, which was recognized with this year’s Outstanding Grant Making Organization award;

and David Lord (a local civic and community leader), who was recognized with the Barbara Yalich Innovation in Philanthropy award.

The event was concluded with a keynote speech delivered by Colorado-based philanthropic strategist Bruce DeBoskey. DeBoskey, who owns the national philanthropic consulting firm The DeBoskey Group, also served for nine years as a regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.