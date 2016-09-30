The aging workforce: Matching job-seekers with work

My past columns have been a wide-ranging brain dump on topics related to the workforce and how aging adults, especially Boomers, are approaching their journeys as they near retirement.

Topics have included: our highest and best use; wandering in the wilderness; career transitions; going from success to significance; attributes of an age-friendly business culture; midternships; encore careers; and pairing Millennial and Boomer generations in the workplace. Like I said… wide-ranging!

We have three options when we come to life transitions — go away, go back or go forward. My thoughts have focused on those who wish to go forward and remain engaged in a meaningful way in the community, workforce and/or other endeavors. Perhaps we can think of it this way — we build a professional resumé in the first half of life and a character resumé in the second. This seems to correlate with two types of people I once heard a speaker describe — the “Here I am!” person vs. the “There you are!” person. Career goals for many during the second half of life are more about “There you are!”

According to the Millikan Institute, Colorado Springs ranks 18th out of 100 large U.S. cities in the employment of individuals 65 and older. Aging adults are out there in our workforce. However, if you are at a transition point and looking for a significant role in your second half, how do you find one? And how does an employer find you? Today, in our community, there are the usual and numerous ways to go about this from both the employer and seeker side: websites, job boards, word of mouth, classified ads, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, networking and many more.

A former co-worker who knew I was involved with Innovations in Aging Collaborative called me one day to ask if there was a place on its website where he could find a retiree who would like to work part-time for his organization, which was a small but growing entity. He couldn’t afford someone full-time quite yet, specifically wanted a seasoned worker and liked the idea of hiring a retiree. He was surprised there was no easy way for him to link up with such a person. He was right. We need an easier way to make these connections.

Thanks to the work coming out of the Age Friendly Colorado Springs Initiative partnership between IIAC and the city of Colorado Springs, there will soon be a portal that will include a specific focus on aging adults who wish to work part-time, start entrepreneurial endeavors or volunteer, so that employers and others can find them.

The “Civic Participation and Employment” work group of AFCOS addressed this question: “Can older adults regularly contribute their experience and skills to the community through paid or unpaid work?” Recommendations from this group included the creation of a centralized resource and referral center, as well as the development of midternship and encore fellowship opportunities. This one-stop-shop portal has become a priority for IIAC to develop in collaboration with other community partners, such as the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Another of the work group’s recommendations is already up and running. Under the leadership of Jonathan Liebert, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado rolled out the Age Friendly Business designation. I spoke to Matt Colligan, the CEO of Colorado Living, one of the businesses that sought the designation. He has found older adults are perfect for his event team. They can work part-time, flexible hours and he is looking to fill some of these paid positions right now. To learn more about receiving the Age Friendly Business designation, contact the BBB.

As I consider the work of AFCOS, the concept of “civic entrepreneurs” comes to mind. They are those who help communities collaborate to develop and organize their economic assets and to build productive, resilient relationships across the public, private and civil sectors. They forge ties that bind economy and community and provide continuity to work on tough issues over the long haul. For me, this describes the work that those involved in AFCOS are undertaking. Kudos to all.

Finally, remember that what you have had for the last 30 years, you bring with you going forward.

This is a good time to reformat those strengths to fit your second-half career — whether it be starting a new company, working part-time, being a midtern or a volunteer. Then, you’ll be ready to market yourself through the new portal and businesses will find you.

BJ Scott, former CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers, is now

involved in helping people make the

transition to the second half of their professional lives. She can be reached at [email protected].