Startup Week: Technology to boost your business

With the growing number of tech options for building a startup, a panel of local professionals narrowed down cheap, useful resources for entrepreneurs Sept. 26 during the first day of Startup Week at Epicentral Coworking.

During “What the Tech Should We Know?” leaders of startup businesses recommended practical tips and tools, including the use of social media, Search Engine Optimization, blogging and paid advertising to enhance products and connections with businesses and customers.

Building a website

First on the list according to panelists: Develop a website.

By creating a landing page (website homepage) people can immediately access more information on a business; resources such as Wix.com offer free templates.

“Incorporate a blog with it,” said Heather Kelly, founder of the web development company Altru Systems, LLC. “You’re supposed to be creating value for your audience so the blog becomes your basis for things that you can highlight on social media, keeps your site fresh and your blog can bring your newest stuff out to customers and get them engaged.”

Janine Brown, director of marketing for the internet marketing agency W3PR, said from the get-go, startups should utilize Google Analytics because it will record all activity on their website, including time spent on the site or a webpage.

“Tracking that user experience as well as backend statistics to see how people are using your website is so critical when it comes to making money as well as using your website as a tool to accomplish your goals,” she said.

After a website is created, develop pages on social media and track analytics, Kelly said.

“From the beginning, I also like having a customer relationship management system because I’ve been able to track everyone I’ve met from the time I started networking,” she said.

“I think that’s helpful as well as having financial software such as Freshbooks.”

Search Engine Optimization

Craig Mount, co-founder and SEO analyst of the digital marketing agency Classy Brain, said “SEO” deals with a very specific subsection of the algorithm ranking — meaning the ranking placement on the results page of a search engine.

Google’s algorithm is called Hummingbird.

“You’re trying to get placement in a search algorithm, typically in Google, for transactional, navigational and informational keyword phrases,” he said. “And that placement will hopefully lead to money.”

And panelists shared a few tricks a business can use to increase its ranking.

Solid yet changing content is important to include on your website because Google looks for progressive, quality text, said Gil Datz, founder of the digital marketing agency UZU Media.

“There are hundreds of factors Google looks at,” he said adding, “if you have the same great content you’ve had for two years, Google thinks you’re not changing.”

Also, putting content in graphics is a mistake because a search engine can’t read it, according to Brown.

Make sure critical keywords people would typically search to find your business are included in visible body text.

“If you want your website to come up when people search ‘Colorado Springs plumber,’ make sure those words are actually on your site,” Brown said. “When you’re talking about SEO, you’re really trying to hone in and connect the dots between what someone is going to type in, using it to find your business.”

Outside help

According to a recent survey on GoDaddy, 80 percent of people said technology makes starting a new business easier. Fifty percent of those starting their business said they’re using do-it-yourself technology.

But how do startups know when it’s the right time to hire an expert?

When confusion sets in, Kelly said.

“When you’re looking at an analytics page and have no idea what it means, have at least an hour or two consultation with someone,” she said. “You don’t have to buy a big package but if you can get an expert in the room with you to review some of your data, or look over your site, paying for those consulting fees are worth it.”

Pay-per-click advertising

PPC is when businesses pay for website visitors to increase traffic, and is available on sites such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, Brown said.

The strategy will get people to a website but it’s still on the startup to have an effective website to convert a visitor into a customer or a lead, she said. “A company like us can send you 2 million visitors a month but it doesn’t mean you’re going to make any money.”

PPC also gives businesses an opportunity to reach a particular goal, Brown said.

“If you’re in a position where you have an exit strategy and are striving for an Initial Public Offering and have investors who say, ‘I want to see a million registered users by a certain date, PPC gives you an opportunity to get there,”’ Brown said. “But you need to know your conversion metrics for your website, otherwise you’re just taking a shot in the dark.”

For relationship conversions, have a separate thank you page whether it says, “Thank you for your purchase” or “Thank you for your interest,” she said.

“Have it separate opposed to a page refresh because it makes tracking so much easier,” she said. “You can actually record how many conversions you have and that really helps in the calculation of, ‘How much did it cost to get you that conversion?’ It allows you to apply that math across your business.”

Retargeting

The technique allows businesses to recollect an email address and upload it into Facebook, showing ads to the user associated with the email as long as they have a Facebook account, Mount said.

“It’s pretty cool in my opinion,” he said. “I think Facebook is getting really clever in their advertising. With retargeting, you’ve already prequalified people and they’re already interested in your product because they signed up.”

The strategy has also been shown to double close rates, Datz said.

“Do the research on it, especially if you’ve got a product where people can’t make a decision quickly because they’re going to be spending a bit more,” he said.

“You want to be first in their mind when they’re thinking about it. There are a lot of products and services it makes a lot of sense for.”