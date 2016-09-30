Startup Week panel addresses Springs’ entrepreneurial ecosystem

To end the first day of Colorado Springs Startup Week, Epicentral Coworking hosted a panel discussion Monday night on the significance of startups and their potential to make an impact on the community.

The panel, moderated by UCCS Student Body President Sam Elliott, included: Hannah Parsons, chief community development officer at the Regional Business Alliance; Lisa Tessarowicz, owner of Epicentral Coworking; Chris Franz, entrepreneur and board president of Peak Startup; and Jariah Walker, local Realtor and senior economic development analyst for the city.

During the event, Elliott asked the panelists about the state of startup culture in the community and what Colorado Springs has to offer startups looking to move to more affordable cities.

“Twenty years ago, the word ‘startup’ was only common to a very specific crowd,” Elliott said. “But with 4.8 million startups in the U.S. alone, startups are now the cool thing to be a part of.”

The following comments are some of what the panelists had to say about startups, entrepreneurialism and the ecosystem forming around them.

Elliott: What is your definition of a startup and how do they integrate into the entrepreneurial community?

Franz: “This is probably one of the most misunderstood pieces about entrepreneurship. The umbrella term entrepreneurship effectively means ‘to start an entity.’ … The way I usually define startups is that they are high-growth companies — something that is going to be scalable.”

Elliott: Why is now a good time to start up?

Tessarowicz: “It’s a great time to do it here because it’s a beautiful place, there are great people here and there are a ton of resources. … And you’re not alone; there are so many people trying to make it and who want to help you. And you can inspire them, and they can inspire you.”

Franz: “I usually see my first job as talking people out of it — telling people why they shouldn’t start up. If they can make it past that, then I’ll tell them all the good reasons. It’s all about resources: You need capital; you need employees; you need office space and all those sorts of things. … If you started a startup in 2009, you could get office space for dirt cheap, there were plenty of employees available and there was furniture sitting in dumpsters — all the things that entrepreneurs like. So if you could go in when resources were inexpensive, it’s really a game-changer for startups who want to start out super lean in the beginning. … We’re still relatively inexpensive when it comes to office space, and you can still find employees here. It’s so different than trying to find those things in Denver and then trying to recruit people who can’t live anywhere near there because there are no affordable apartments, and they have to take the train in from 45 minutes away. None of those things are problems in Colorado Springs because we still have those resources, and that’s why now is the time.”

Elliott: Why start up at all?

Franz: “Big picture: It’s a global economy. People graduate from college and they can live anywhere they want to. You can go find a job in Denver, you can go find a job in Pueblo, you can go find a job in Bangladesh. … Because of that there is a great mobility of capital and resources. By that I mean you can do a startup anywhere. It used to be that you had to move to Silicon Valley, New York or Boston. But now, pretty much everything is available anywhere you want to be, and I feel like that is a huge shift that has only occurred in the past five years. … Fifty percent of us are going to be independent contractors by 2040; we’re not going to have those 30- or 40-year careers at a company. … The only way you’re going to survive is through innovation — through startups.”

Tessarowicz: “The people who work [at Epicentral] work for themselves and they work their asses off, so they’re tired but they’re some of the happiest people because they’re doing what they love — they’re living their passions. If there is something consuming you, let it consume you completely and do it. I also think that startups are a way to have an impact on the world, and also maybe make a lot of money too. … Another thing I think is great about starting a business is that you get to choose who you work with. … I have this team right now that is just unstoppable and I love it. … It’s the best feeling in the world to work with amazing people and to do great work.”

Elliott: What is the risk in a startup?

Franz: “If you’re starting a business, you have to be willing to do everything. I always say that I won’t invest in a startup unless the CEO is willing to take out their own trash. … So you get to figure out very quickly what you’re good at and what you’re bad at. … It was great to raise huge chunks of venture capital, but two years later I was laying 70 people off and received letters after doing that talking about how disappointed they were and how they believed in me … and that’s crushing. The bullet point I usually express is that we get to experience higher highs and lower lows than the average human. But if you’re not prepared for that, it’s devastating.”