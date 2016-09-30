MacSuperstore to become CityMac

MacSuperstore in Colorado Springs has been acquired by CityMac, a Washington-based Apple Premier Partner. CityMac is owned by Troy and Cori Curran, and the Colorado Springs store will be take over MacSupterstore’s former location at 5020 N. Nevada Ave., Ste. 150. on Oct. 1.

CityMac provides service and support for Apple products, and is made up of “a collection of professional salespeople and certified Apple service technicians who are passionate about Apple products and technology,” according to its website. The company is also a Verizon Wireless Authorized Retailer and offers one-on-one training sessions, on-site services and repairs.

“As an Apple Premier Partner and National Verizon Specialist, we are excited to bring the CityMac brand of good old-fashioned customer service, to the Colorado Springs area,” said Bill Molnar, CityMac vice president of sales and operations. “Since we offer corporate discounts, as well as educational pricing, we bring value to the public as well as the business customer.”

Shane Williams, owns the MacSuperstore chain, and will continue to operate the remaining businesses in California.

“In 2008, on the heels of CompUSA closing, MacSuperstore opened it’s location in Colorado Springs. We provided an alternative to the box-store buying experience for Apple products and services,” Williams said. “Although it’s been a great run, we are turning things over to CityMac on Oct. 1. They’re a company on the rise with more recourses to provide customers the things they want — still the great offerings folks have come to expect, but also iPhones and some fresh lines of products. We are sad to leave the Springs market and all the loyal customers that made it possible — but we’re leaving them in good hands.”

CityMac was established in 1982 as the first computer store in Northern Michigan, The Computer Haus specializedin sales, service and support of Apple, Acer, Epson, Compaq, Hewlett Packard, IBM and Packard Bell.

By July of 1988, The Computer Haus chose to specialize in the service and support of Apple products and accessories.

In 2008, after 27 years of operations, The Computer Haus changed its name to CityMac and a new store opened in Asheville, N.C. in 2009.

CityMac has since expanded to Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wilmington, N.C., Portland, Ore., and four stores in Washington. It is now the largest privately owned Apple Premier Partner in the United States.