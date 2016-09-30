Lamborn: There must be a ‘Better Way’

Too often in American politics, solutions don’t seem to receive as much attention as complaints. This year, Republicans from the House of Representatives are using our “Better Way” policy platform in an attempt to elevate the dialogue and solve the problems that are facing countless American families.

The platform is focused on six key areas: poverty, national security, the economy, health care, tax reform and the Constitution. In each, House Republicans are proposing and voting on legislation designed to restore American confidence and present credible solutions to the challenges of our time. I would encourage everyone to visit better.gop for the most in-depth information available on the proposals.

POVERTY

Poverty currently affects more than 46 million Americans. That’s why the “Better Way” seeks to reward work, tailor benefits to needs, improve skills training, encourage planning and savings — and will demand results.

SECURITY

Protecting the American people is the primary responsibility of the federal government and right now, it’s not living up to that standard. That’s why the Better Way places a focus on national security with an emphasis on defeating terrorists, protecting the homeland, being prepared to tackle new threats and remembering the importance of defending our freedoms.

ECONOMY

Our economy is currently being hampered by an unbelievable amount of over-regulation. We spend more than $1 trillion for regulatory compliance, a figure that works out to about $15,000 annually per household. The Better Way calls for smarter regulations, affordable and reliable energy delivery, ending the bailout culture, putting the needs of students and workers first and preserving the innovative spirit of the internet. We’re also calling for a crackdown on frivolous lawsuits.

HEALTH CARE

Health care is being hampered by Obamacare, there’s no two ways about it. That’s why the Better Way would offer more choices and lower costs, implement real protections and cutting-edge treatments, and also protects and preserves Medicare.

TAX REFORM

A Better Way on tax reform means policies that reduce the dollars sent to D.C. — and the jobs sent overseas. Simplifying the tax code will lead to growth and jobs and will reinvigorate a spirit of service into revenue collectors like the Internal Revenue Service.

THE CONSTITUTION

Finally, the Constitution must be upheld and the government must work of, by and for the people, not the other way around. A Better Way for our Constitution means a more accountable, representative and transparent government than the one we have now. This can be accomplished by implementing more constitutional checks on spending. The more control the people’s representatives have over the people’s money, the better off we will be.

These may seem like big challenges and, in many ways, they are. But if we all unite and work hard to find the common ground, we may find that the solutions that have eluded us for so long aren’t so elusive after all.

It is an honor to serve as your representative in Washington, D.C. Please let me know if you ever need help with a federal government agency by contacting my local office at 520-0055.

Congressman Doug Lamborn serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources of the House Committee on Natural Resources. He also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and House Veterans Affairs Committee.