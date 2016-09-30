BBB honors customer service

Five companies received customer service awards from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.

A record number of people — more than 50 percent of last year’s audience, were on hand to celebrate the companies during the event, which had a 1920s theme.

Of the seven businesses that underwent the rigorous review process — which takes a year — five received awards.

Colorado Springs Utilities was a second-year winner for customer service excellence. The municipally owned utilities won in 2015 as well.

Peak Structural, a contracting firm that specializes in repairing housing foundations, also won for a second year.

Genesis MedSpa, a local company that offers medical-grade aesthetic procedures, has won the award three times since the business opened in 2007.

The WireNut, a heating and air conditioning firm that operates in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Pueblo, won the award in 2016. The company was also a 2009 winner.

Two Men and a Truck, a local moving franchise, also received the customer service award, a first-time for the company.

The BBB of Southern Colorado started handing out the award in 1995 to honor businesses “that espouse best practices in customer service,” according to a press release from the company. The winning businesses don’t compete against each other to win the award, but are judged on how they meet the BBB’s criteria for excellence, the release said.

“This vetting process is rigorous and lengthy,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of the BBB. “These companies have proven that they are super stars in customer service.