Workforce center posts successful year

During the past year, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center has worked toward a single goal: to meet clients where they are — both literally and figuratively, according to the organization’s end-of-year report.

The group went to “Bridges out of Poverty” training to support some clients, established new satellite offices inside the Mt. Carmel Center of Excellence and within the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA. The center now has eight satellite locations, in addition to their main office at the Citizen Service Center at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.

In its report, the organization outlined its services.

Business Services

Hosted 265 custom hiring events; 4,150 job-seekers attended and 1,020 were offered positions.

Connected 1,058 job-seekers and 123 employers at the Fall Job Fair and 947 job seekers and 124 employers at the Springs Job Fair.

Organized 24 custom information sessions for employers facing layoffs or closing doors, creating new job opportunities for employees and decreasing the number of individuals who were out of work.

Universal services

43,478 people were registered with the workforce center; 24 percent are veterans

16,810 job seekers received 106,758 referrals

3,954 people attended job readiness workshops.

Veterans programs

About 175 employers and 650 active duty, veterans and spouses attended the 2016 Military Veterans Employment Expo.

The center conducted a workshop, “Why you should hire veterans,” which was attended by 100 employers and community partners.

The center opened a satellite office within the east-side Veterans Service Office

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center was the only on in the state to host a certified veterans financial coach based on a partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The team provided one-on-one services to 685 veterans with significant barriers to employment

The team conducted 377 outreach visits, seeking SBE veterans and encouraging them to use the workforce center.

Dislocated worker program

188 individuals were served

82 percent of participants — people who were laid off or no longer employed — found jobs

On average, program participants’ earnings were $21,266.

For more information about the workforce center, go to ppwfc.org.