Antlers becomes a Wyndham Hotel

The Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs has officially become a Wyndham Hotels and Resorts property, according to an announcement made Sept. 27 during the this year’s Downtown Partnership Annual Breakfast.

Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership CEO Susan Edmondson made the announcement — which was then confirmed by Antlers General Manager Ryan Blanchard — that the historic downtown hotel will now be known as “The Antlers, a Wyndham Hotel.”

Blanchard said that the hotel had been working with Wyndham on rebranding for a month or two before it became official Sept. 27.

“I don’t know if it will really change how we operate,” Blanchard said, adding that it will provide the hotel with more reservations and sales support.

He said that Perry Sanders, the local lawyer who owns the Mining Exchange (a Wyndham Grand Hotel and Spa located at 8 S. Nevada Ave.) and purchased the Antlers with a business partner last year, chose to brand the Antlers under the same company but differently than the Mining Exchange so that the two were not in direct competition.

“We want to complement each other,” he said. “We’re going to work together, but we’re not going to compete with each other.”

Blanchard said he and his staff technically have six months to get the hotel up to Wyndham standards, but that they are already going “above and beyond.” He said that they are currently working on updating signage, are 95 percent done with room their room-renovation project and are working to add amenities including a lobby bar and two outdoor swimming pools.