Downtown Partnership provides update, offers

Catalyst Campus, Seeds owner Lyn Harwell and City Planner Ryan Tefirtiller were honored at the annual Downtown Partnership breakfast Tuesday morning.
Harwell won a Downtown Star for his work in starting Seeds Community Café, a café where people can pay-it-forward by paying more for a meal so people who can’t afford to pay don’t go hungry.
“You can have the wealthiest person in Colorado Springs and the poorest person in Colorado Springs sitting at the same table,” Harwell said in a video. “Where else does that happen? And of course it’s downtown — where else would it be?”
Catalyst Campus was the business honored with a Star at the breakfast. The engineering innovation campus opened its first phase this year, and is working on a second phase that will include cybersecurity and space operations. The goal of the campus is to collaborate with startups, existing businesses and small companies to create an innovative working environment — all geared around technology. Ingrid Richter, director of Catalyst Campus received the award.
“We’re harnessing the power of innovation, imagination and collaboration,” she said in the video. “Come see what we’re doing, let us help you grow your business.”
And Tefirtiller won the award for civil servants for his work as the city’s urban planning manager. Mayor John Suthers created the new division in the city’s planning department, which is focused largely on downtown Colorado Springs.
“Since the mayor created the division, I spend 100 percent of my time downtown,” he said. “It’s something I really enjoy doing.”
He was the planner for Blue Dot Place Apartments, Ivywild development and the Lincoln School, said Downtown Partnership Executive Director Susan Edmondson.
Edmondson also hit highlights of the past year during the hour-long event: the opening of new apartments downtown, as well as 15 new businesses that opened through the first two quarters of this year.
The partnership, which is responsible for promoting and developing Downtown Colorado Springs, is also working on its master plan. She said that the group was no longer calling it Imagine Downtown, instead it’s new name is Experience Downtown.
“We’re no longer imagining or dreaming,” she said. “We’re actually doing what we plan.”
The plan, available at downtowncs.com is going through the approval process now, she said.