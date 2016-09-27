Business Journal honors wellness in the workplace

Health and wellness are traits often not appreciated until they are gone. To recognize the importance of health in all aspects of one’s life, the Colorado Springs Business Journal announced this year’s 6035 Lifestyle: Healthiest Companies and Healthiest CEO recipients.

The Business Journal honored three local companies in the small, large and extra-large categories with the “Healthiest Companies” awards; one Health Hero who has transformed his own well-being and inspires others; and the Healthiest CEO, who emulates a healthy lifestyle.

The Health Hero recognition went to Gunnar Doucet, an SEM strategist for AdPro 360/Phil Long Dealerships, who lost more than 100 pounds and now helps fellow employees lead a healthy lifestyle.

The recognized companies are:

Healthiest CEO – Kent Fortune, USAA

Healthiest Company/Extra-large, USAA

Healthiest Company/Large, Security Service Federal Credit Union

Healthiest Company/Small, Kirkpatrick Bank

“The workforce coming in, they want more work-life balance,” Fortune told the Business Journal. “They’re going to work hard, but they also want to play — especially in Colorado. They want to spend time with their families, get outdoors, find that balance.

“I think it’s really important to show them that if I can do it, you can do it — and show the importance of being helpful in health and wellness — hopefully we’ll all live a longer life.

“We need to role model that so when they look up to their senior leaders, they can aspire to that,” he said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

The criteria used to select the healthiest companies included the companies health and wellness program; benefits offered to employees; leadership involvement; health goals; intervention programs; wellness culture; success measurement through data; health vision programs; and savings because of the health programs.

“Congratulations to all of our Healthiest Companies and our Healthiest CEO,”said Jenifer Furda, publisher of the Colorado Springs Business Journal. “Congratulations not only to the recipients of the 6035 Lifestyle Healthiest Company awards, but to all the nominees. Thank you for standing up for health. And lastly, congratulations to all our healthy CEOs who care about health and live the 6035 lifestyle with passion.”