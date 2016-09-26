Comedy show to support children with special needs

Local nonprofit Special Kids Special Families will host its 5th Night of Comedy from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Doubletree by Hilton to raise money for kids with intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.

KRDO forecaster Abby Acone will host the annual fundraiser and proceeds will go to local children and families a part of Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center.

Zach’s Place, an SKSF program, is the only licensed respite day care in the Pikes Peak region that cares for kids with disabilities, said Patty Brookes, SKSF spokesperson.

“We have trained staff that care for medically fragile children and are a lifeline to parents raising a child with disabilities,” she said. “Most of our families pay of $5 an hour for care when the actual cost is $28 per hour. We have a deficit and most of our funding comes from fundraising and grants to support this program.”

The event will include a silent auction, a skit by national comedian Mike Toomey and musical performance from kids at Zach’s Place.

The cost is $50 per person or $80 for two that includes dinner, wine and beer.

Over 150 people attended last year and SKSF raised over $25,000 from the event.

“We hope to raise just as much if not more this year,” Brookes said.

Founded in 1998, SKSF provides framework and services for individuals–ages 2-65–with sensory, cognitive, physical and communicative limitations to allow them to achieve their goals and independent living.