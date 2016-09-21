Rising Pros Partner with UCCS, Encouraging Entry-Levels to Stay Local

In partnership with UCCS, Colorado Springs Rising Professionals will host an evening of Wacky Baseball (a combination of baseball, dodgeball and kickball), Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4-6 p.m. to educate young professionals and students about the employment opportunities and quality of life available in the Pikes Peak region.

Free to UCCS students and CSRP members, the event will take place at UCCS’s Alpine Field where Mayor John Suthers will join faculty, business leaders, students and community supporters in the festivities.

In honor of their newly formed partnership, the event will kick off with UCCS Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak pitching the first ball to the chair of the Rising Professionals, Sandy Wenger.

“UCCS and CSRP have joined forces to fuel growth in the region by helping businesses thrive and most importantly educating young professionals and students about the tremendous opportunities and quality of life in the region,” said Bailey Gonzalez, CSRP administrative assistant. “Together we want to help dispel the myth that Colorado Springs isn’t a happening city.

“This partnership is to help retain students in the community and what better way to kick off our partnership than with a fun game of Wacky Baseball?” she said. “There are so many opportunities that students may not know about and we want to show them this city is an incredible place to live, work and play.”

“I’m excited to throw the first pitch for Wacky Baseball,”said Shockley-Zalabak in a news release. “Through this event we want to honor our young professionals and the contributions they make to our community. The unique opportunity promises to be an exciting launch for our vital partnership.”

CSRP is invested in the community and is working hard to ensure graduating UCCS students and young professionals are aware of the quality of life and employment opportunities available, encouraging them to remain in Colorado Springs, post-graduation.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with UCCS. Together, we hope to educate young pros and students about how plentiful this region can be as they graduate and take their next steps into a professional career and most importantly, show them how much fun they can have while connecting with local businesses and community members,” Wenger said.

For information or for registration details, visit: CSRP.WildApricot.org/Event-2295757.